Sonic the Hedgehog was Sega’s answer to Nintendo’s Mario, and what an answer it was. Focusing on speed more than precise platforming and jumping, Sonic steered the genre into a brand-new direction, and the fans loved the game for it.

Even though there have been some disappointing entries in the franchise later down the road, even the bad games have their moments, and these often come in the form of levels that shine against all odds. Here are levels from Sonic the Hedgehog games that, for one reason or another, fans just cannot forget.

8 Metal City

Sonic Riders

Sonic Riders

Yes, Sonic Riders isn’t the most popular Sonic game and no, it doesn’t come up in every fan discussion. In fact, it’s a spin-off title that tries to put a spotlight on Sonic and his friends in a brand-new way, featuring hoverboard racing and a brand-new set of characters.

Still, the game is close to the hearts of many fans and those who have played the game will instantly recognize Metal City. As the first level in both the Heroes and Babylon playthrough, players will spend more than a few attempts trying to finish in the top three on this level while understanding the game’s brand-new mechanics. But this repetition isn’t the only thing that makes it memorable; the level’s neon-lit skyscrapers and sprawling cityscapes make it the perfect introductory level to set the stage for the game’s futuristic vibe and for the fast-paced, high-stakes racing that’s yet to come.

I have so many good memories with this game that I had to include its best level in this list. Apart from being the first Sonic game I properly played, Sonic Riders was the first game I got with my PS2, and I played it to death.

7 Rail Canyon

Sonic Heroes

Sonic Heroes

Popping up midway through a playthrough in Sonic Heroes, Rail Canyon takes players on a wild ride, quite literally. This level is a sprawling network of interconnected rails set high above a rugged canyon, and it challenges players to master precision grinding at breakneck speeds.

Switching between rails to avoid obstacles or to find hidden paths is a core mechanic of this level, and the sense of momentum is exhilarating. While Sonic Heroes, the game that won the Guinness World Record for the most playable characters in a platform video game in 2004, had a mixed reception at launch, more and more fans are now starting to come around to how good the game was. Rail Canyon was in close competition with Grand Metropolis, which was also extremely memorable, but since there has to be only one level per game, Rail Canyon came out on top.

6 Windmill Isle

Sonic Unleashed

Sonic Unleashed

Yet another Sonic game that wasn’t well received by its audience, Sonic Unleashed turned Sonic into a Werewolf at nighttime, which is a weird transformation for a hedgehog, and raised the stakes to a global level. But if there is one level that players still remember from Sonic Unleashed, it’s Windmill Isle, not just because of its beautiful graphics, but also because of how well it plays. Set in the sun-drenched town of Apotos, inspired by the whitewashed buildings and ocean views of Greek islands, this level captures a sense of carefree joy and blistering speed.

This is the first level players get to play in Sonic Unleashed during the daytime when Sonic is in his usual form and the gameplay focuses entirely on his signature high speed. The flowing pathways, carefully placed ramps, and a soaring orchestral soundtrack make Windmill Isle a favorite among fans, as it manages to beautifully capture the essence of what makes a Sonic game good.

5 City Escape

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2

City Escape wastes no time making an impression on players. Kicking off with Sonic leaping from a military helicopter and snowboarding down the steep streets of a sprawling city, this level is pure chaos in the best way possible.

From grinding rails and weaving through traffic to escaping the monstrous G.U.N. truck that relentlessly chases the player, every second is packed with excitement. That, and the addicting “Escape From the City” soundtrack that plays in the background while this chaos ensues, not only makes this level memorable but one of the core memories of many fans.

4 Angel Island Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Opening Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with a bang, Angel Island Zone begins in a lush, tropical paradise before quickly descending into chaos. Within minutes, the serene jungle is engulfed in flames after a surprise attack by Dr. Robotnik, setting the tone for the game’s escalating stakes.

This level also introduces Knuckles, who sabotages Sonic and Tails right from the start, adding an element of intrigue to the story. The vibrant design, dynamic environmental changes, and strong narrative integration make Angel Island Zone a standout first level that hooks players instantly.

3 Emerald Coast

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure

Emerald Coast is where Sonic made his true debut in 3D, and what a debut it was. Set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise, this level has players sprinting along sandy beaches, leaping across crashing waves, and dodging a massive killer whale that destroys everything in its path.

The level’s design perfectly balances exploration and speed, showcasing what Sonic could achieve in a 3D space. Even years later, Emerald Coast remains a nostalgic favorite and a testament to the bold new direction Sonic Adventure brought to the series.

2 Chemical Plant Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Easily one of the most iconic zones in the franchise, Chemical Plant Zone ramps up the speed and difficulty compared to the earlier levels of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Its industrial aesthetic, with twisting pipelines, neon-lit platforms, and pools of toxic Mega Mack, has become synonymous with the series.

But it’s not just the visuals that make this level memorable; the blistering pace of its loops and the nerve-wracking underwater segments have haunted players for years. Its popularity has only grown over time, with the level being remixed and reimagined in several future entries in the franchise, cementing its legendary status.

1 Green Hill Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog