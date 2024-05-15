Key Takeaways Sonic Symphony World Tour adds 13 new concert dates, combining symphony orchestra and rock band to perform iconic Sonic music.

Can you feel the sunshine? You may be able to in a city near you. This week, SEGA announced a new round of concert dates for the ongoing Sonic Symphony World Tour, currently in its second expansion.

For those unaware, Sonic Symphony is a multimedia concert spanning over three decades of music from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and performed by both a symphony orchestra and a full rock band. Since the tour’s start in London and Los Angeles, the tour has sold out in many cities, with many wanting to relive the nostalgia the series’ soundtrack is known for. Now, to meet the demand, 13 new shows have been added, giving more chances for fans to rock out to all that classic and new Sonic music.

The tour dates are as follows:

Previously Announced:

June 02, 2024: Paris, Le Grand Rex

June 08, 2024: New York, NY, Union Palace

June 15, 2024: Phoenix, AZ, Symphony Hall

June 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT, Abravanel Hall

June 22, 2024: Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre

June 29, 2024: Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center

July 27, 2024: San Diego, CA, Civic Theatre

New dates:

September 15, 2024: Boston, MA, Symphony Hall

September 21, 2024: Los Angeles, CA, Dolby Theatre

September 28, 2024: London, Eventim Apollo

October 5, 2024: Charleston, NC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 12, 2024: Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

October 19, 2024: Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater

October 26, 2024: Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

November 15, 2024: Nashville, TN, Andrew Jackson Hall

November 23, 2024: Philadelphia, PA, The Met

December 14, 2024: Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

December 28, 2024: Dallas, TX, AT&T Performing Arts Center

Live & Learn & Listen

As mentioned before, Sonic Symphony is a multimedia concert. As the orchestra and band play, accompanying gameplay from the Sonic franchise will be shown in the background. In a way, it’s like watching a movie be scored live in front of you, only it’s a blue hedgehog that’s way past cool. One of the first concerts was streamed on YouTube in celebration of the series’ 30th anniversary, so you can get an idea of how the show will go and what songs to expect. Of course, classics like “Green Hill Zone”, “Live and Learn” and “Escape from the City” are all in attendance.

The concerts, co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec and presented worldwide by MGP Live, have seen appearances by Sonic franchise musical legends such as Jun Senoue, Crush 40 and Tomoya Ohtani. Furthermore, in celebration of Year of the Shadow, music related to Shadow will be put in the setlist. “I Am…All of Me”, anyone?

To purchase tickets, access exclusive presales, and get more information on concert dates, go to the official Sonic Symphony website. Furthermore, you can follow the Sonic Symphony accounts on X and Instagram to keep up with the tour. If you can’t make it but want to show off some merch, some are available off the official website as well.

Sonic the Hedgehog is going strong both financially and in future projects. In terms of games, Sonic x Shadow Generations, a remaster of the 2010 game with additional Shadow content, will arrive in Fall 2024. Furthermore, a mobile multiplayer game, Sonic Rumble, will enter its Closed Beta from May 24 to 26. And, with the live-action movies (& Knuckles show) in full swing, it's a good time to be a Sonic fan.