Summary Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delivers on fan expectations with the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog as a serious, global threat.

Acting and CGI in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are better than ever, especially in terms of the improved quality and natural integration.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 offers plenty of fan-service, cohesive storytelling, and a gaming-like experience, making it a hit for all ages.

For many, Sonic the Hedgehog holds a special place in their hearts, no matter where the journey began. Whether you played the original on the SEGA Genesis or the recent Sonic x Shadow Generations for modern consoles, the Blue Blur has been a staple of gaming. His spin-dash into films and TV with the live-action projects has been met with favorable praise, albeit nothing too spectacular. Still, the passion behind them was undeniable, despite changes to the lore and such. With the announcement of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and it’s villain, Shadow, however, many were rightfully concerned about how it would be handled and if it could be given justice. Fortunately for all the Sonic fans out there, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delivers and does right by the fans as well as audiences.

Related Shadow Takes Chaos Control in First Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Our first official look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces us to Keanu Reeves' powerful Shadow the Hedgehog

To catch up to speed with the original Sonic films, they can currently be found on Paramount+ and Hulu with a subscription.

Better, Faster, Stronger

Close

As previously mentioned, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces a fan-favorite anti-hero, Shadow the Hedgehog, into the mix. Teased at the end of the 2022 sequel, the black and red hedgehog is an edgier version of the light-hearted Sonic, bent on destroying a world that wronged him. Sonic, alongside Tails and Knuckles, go around the world to stop Shadow, as well as the seemingly alive Dr. Robotnik and military organization G.U.N.

The film, right off the bat, does take a more serious tone, as Shadow’s demeanor is one of hate and grit. Unlike the road trip shenanigans of the first, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 handles a global threat that, if successful, can destroy everything. Still, that’s not to say it doesn’t include the series’ incomparable charm and wit. It does feel a lot more natural than the other films, as they usually relied on current trends and relatability for jokes (like Sonic’s flossing in Sonic 1). The jokes do lend themselves well and lighten the sometimes dark themes. Personally, while the jokes felt strongest in other entries, you’ll still have plenty of good laughs with Sonic 3.

The narrative feels grander this time, as the stakes have been raised due to Shadow’s inclusion. Even still, it follows a similar format as Sonic Adventure 2, which was the main inspiration behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While liberties were taken with some of Shadow’s origin, the narrative beats stay the same, more or less. If anything, the film showcases just how strong the game’s story is and it’s translation on screen. Everything flows well, with nothing feeling out of place or awkward outside of the abrupt ending. Dr. Robotnik (and his counterpart Gerald Robotnik) do take a lot of screentime, which should feel off but, as Jim Carrey nails it as both of them in every scene, doesn’t ruin the experience.

Jim Carrey had stated that he'd come out of retirement if the next script he got were printed in gold. Well, director Jeff Fowler, according to Hollywood Reporter, did just that for Sonic the Hedgehog 3!

Lived and Learned

Close

In terms of the acting, it does feel like everyone feels more comfortable in their roles than before. The chemistry is strong between Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), as the trio mesh well with each other. On the human side, Jim Carrey, as mentioned before, brings his iconic charisma and charm to the table that feels authentic to himself while also to his version of Dr. Robotnik and Gerald. It does still need to work on Tom and Maddy, who while having a bit more screen time than Sonic the Hedgehog 2, don’t have much of a character arc.

On the human side, Jim Carrey, as mentioned before, brings his iconic charisma and charm to the table that feels authentic to himself while also to his version of Dr. Robotnik and Gerald.

With all that said, Keanu Reeves’ take on Shadow fits the bill of what fans wanted out of the character. His cold and brash demeanor match the gaming counterpart well, though it takes a bit to settle in and grow. It doesn’t yet reach that icon status like John Wick and Neo did for Keanu, but it has the building blocks for it. With Shadow’s role in the narrative, he does take a bit of a backseat in some moments, but feels ever-present throughout, especially in the latter half.

It’s crazy to think that, after the initial reveal of ‘that Sonic’ in 2019, the designs and CGI would be great. Fortunately, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delivers awesome moments that look incredible, even by today’s standards. There's one scene in the final act, that for spoiler reasons, won’t be delved into, but it’s a standout moment that looks brilliant. The CGI characters like Sonic and Shadow feel a lot more natural within the world, not looking too off-putting when with humans. Much praise goes to the team and to Tyson Hesse for making Sonic and friends look as colorful and charming as they do.

Related Review: Sonic X Shadow Generations Sonic X Shadow Generations looks back to the past while providing a glimpse into the future of the iconic franchise.

It's Super, Sonic!