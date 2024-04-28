Key Takeaways Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be heavily influenced by Sonic Adventure 2 characters and plot.

The film is likely to explore Shadow's past and motivations against Sonic.

G.U.N. organization and Project Shadow introduced, confirming ties to Sonic Adventure 2.

With the introduction of Shadow teased at the end of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, its no surprise that fans were able to detect where the story could lead. In a recent interview with Gamesradar, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 producer and Knuckles co-creator, Toby Ascher confirmed those suspicions by naming a classic Sonic game having a big role in the future film.

Relive and Learn

In the interview, Ascher talked about how the film is going to be giant, fun, and incredible, that takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 as well as some other games that the core Sonic Team loved growing up. Knowing that Shadow made his first ever appearance in the 2001 game, it's safe to say that we'll be learning about his past as well as his motivations against the blue hedgehog.

Originally released for the Dreamcast, Sonic Adventure 2 is a platform game by Sonic Team USA and published by SEGA. The title features two good vs evil stories, one focused on Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles and the other on Shadow the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman, and Rouge the Bat. As our heroes attempt to save the world, the villains attempt to conquer it.

All hail Shadow, the chosen one

If you haven't watched Sonic the Hedgehog 2, please don't read any further due to upcoming spoilers. There are two instances where G.U.N. was mentioned throughout the film. The first being at Rachel and Randall's wedding, where it's revealed that the wedding guests and Randall are undercover agents for G.U.N., whose main mission was to arrest Sonic, Tails, and Tom. The next instance was during the mid-credits scene when agents from G.U.N. are looking for signs of Robotnik after his defeat by Sonic and his crew. Commander Walters, the leader of the military organization, is briefed about the discovery of a secret research facility holding Project Shadow. We even get a glimpse of the soon-to-be Ultimate Lifeform.

Even before Ascher confirmed this, it was already somewhat established that the events of Sonic Adventure 2 would be in effect for the next installment. Seeing how this game is well-renowned by the Sonic community and being that Keanu Reeves has been (dream)cast in the role of Shadow, the film is sure to be one that reaches for the stars.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be unleased into theaters on December 20th, 2024