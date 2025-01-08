The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe is opening in Chamblee, Georgia, on January 18, 2025, offering chili dogs and a Knuckles sandwich to customers in the southeastern American state. Vegans won't be left out either with their own chili cup. Secret Sauce Society's Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, Phillip Huynh and Sega are teaming up for this endeavour with this fifth pop-up shop.

(Images via Eugene Han)

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Offers Team Dark Mocha Milkshake and More

The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe will give fans a treat as it will feel like walking into the game's landscape. The decor is reminiscent of Green Hill Zone and the world of Mobius. While you're there, you can get the following items to eat and drink:

Sonic's Classic Chili Dog

Spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich

Piko Piko Tenders

Rogue's Kickin' Chicken Sando

Chaos Spear Fries

Golden Ring onion rings

Fast Fries

Green Hill Vegan Chili Cup

Drop Dash Cooies (Blue deep-fried Oreos)

Blur Blur blueberry slush

Smashing Echidna fruit punch slush

Team Dark mocha milkshake

Sweet Amy strawberry milkshake

You'll be able to try out these meals and drinks of the Speed Cafe at 5460 Peachtree Blvd. Suite B, Chamblee, GA, 30341, if you're around the area.

The cafe concept began in July 2023 at San Diego, California during Comic Con. Other pop-up shops have emerged in Chino Hills, California and Katy, Texas. This is the first time the Speed Cafe debuts in Georgia.

Sonic's On a Roll

Sonic the Hedgehog is as popular as he's ever been. His third movie has been received well critically and commercially. It has an 86% Tomatoscore on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 96% Popcornmeter from fans who watched the flick. "It’s not just a great Sonic movie, it’s a pretty good film overall," said our article. "It checks a lot of boxes to keep both kids and adults entertained." There are also plenty of references to find for fans of the video game series.

Recently, the Sonic film series has reached over $1 billion of revenue, says Eurogamer, and according to The Numbers, the third film has made over $335 million. The latest Sonic the Hedgehog video game, Sonic x Shadow Generations, has also done well. It has an 80 Top Critic average on OpenCritic and is recommended by 85% of outlets. "Sonic X Shadow Generations is a must-play for those who want to witness the rise of the blue blur as well as the Ultimate Lifeform himself as he descends into chaos," said our review.