At this point in Sonic X Shadow Generations, you are rounding the final stretch of Sonic Generations. With this being said, the titles are in the modern era, with this boss battle coming from 2008 platformer Sonic Unleashed. That’s right, your next battle is with the fourth and final nighttime boss: Egg Dragoon. Unfortunately for Sonic, his Werehog powers aren’t available to him, which means that you’ll have to face off against this boss on your own. Egg Dragoon is a hard battle that can be a bit tricky to get, but this guide will help you CRACK this Egg once and for all.

For those who haven’t played the original battle, Egg Dragoon is a huge mech created and operated by Dr. Eggman's, whose main purpose is to destroy Sonic. As lovely as that sounds, the battle takes place underneath Eggmanland, which happens to be near the core of the earth. When you enter the battle, Eggman will showcase his creation by demonstrating his launching drill arm and that he can switch from piloting the body to the tail. Since Sonic will be continuously moving, you will have to be quick on your feet when it comes to dodging these attacks.

Phase One

In this first part of the battle, aim for the ramps on either side of the floor, which will launch you up to a few rails on the opposite side. Move from rail to rail, then once you hit the last one, use a Homing Attack on Egg Dragoon’s head. While on the ground, Eggman will switch to the tail and fire Ice Waves, which can be avoided by using Quick Step. If you don’t make the ramp, Eggman will pilot the body and use either Drill Attack, which can be avoided by using Quick Step, or Fire Beam, which can be avoided by using the Jump button.

The stage will shift into the 2.5D perspective and Egg Dragoon will begin to shoot ice at Sonic, which can be avoided by jumping over them. Eggman will then trap Sonic between two walls that are coming together. Before they collide, use Wall Jump to go from wall-to-wall while also dodging the ice that is sent down the middle. Once you’ve reached the top, jump in the air and perform a Homing Attack on Egg Dragoon’s head.

Phase Two