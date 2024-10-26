SEGA has revealed a big milestone for Sonic x Shadow Generations. The game has barely come out, but on launch day, it has already reached the high number of one million sales.

Back for a New Generation

Sonic x Shadow Generations is a remaster of the 2011 title Sonic Generations, but it features a major addition to it: a brand-new campaign focused on Shadow the Hedgehog. Through this new story, Sega doubles down on exploring his backstory and various lore elements that were previously more ambiguous in nature.

In Shadow's portion of the experience, we get to explore various areas that are more significant to his past. The list includes Space Colony Ark from Sonic Adventure 2, and Rail Canyon from Sonic Heroes, but even Sonic Forces and Frontiers have counterparts here, such as a linear version of Chaos Island.

Sonic Generations by itself was already a title that many fans liked for exploring the 2D and 3D designs that the franchise has played with. Being able to dive deeper into Shadow lore, however, was the aspect most people were looking forward to most with this new release.

In fact, gameplay-wise, Shadow's stages also bring with it the Doom Powers, a feature that enhances his edginess and brings some fun options to explore during the stages. Thanks to its mold-breaking elements, his side of the experience has added variety and novelty that acts as a breath of fresh air to the areas with Sonic.

Our writer, Matthew Murphy, reviewed the game and regarded it as an excellent way to get to know Sonic and Shadow and what the series has had to offer over the years. While the original release was already one of the best in the series, Shadow's side of the story added value to the experience.

It's Time for Shadow to Shine

When it comes to the whole franchise, Sonic may be a well-known IP with a huge impact in the industry for all forms of entertainment, but selling a million so fast isn't guaranteed. For instance, Sonic Mania, a well-received game from critics and fans alike, took over six months to sell the same amount. Meanwhile, despite huge criticism, the ambitious Sonic Frontiers reached almost three million by the end of December 2022, achieving the mark of best-selling 3D Sonic by May 2023 at 3.5 million.

Meanwhile, in a single day, Sonic X Shadow Generations has already reached the stage some other titles of the franchise didn't. In fact, according to a Sega Sammy financial report, the original Sonic Generations had sold 1.85 million by March 2012, five months after its original November 2011 release.

With this huge achievement in less than 24 hours, Sonic X Shadow Generations may soon reach the status of one of the biggest sellers in the franchise. Only time will tell if this will come true but, with Sega celebrating the numbers on launch day, it's already a notable success for their team.