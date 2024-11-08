Sonic X Shadow Generations offers a look inside the backstory of the edgy anti-hero Shadow the Hedgehog, as he has been dealt with cards that are tragic to hear. While the story does center around Shadow, there is a way to learn about the lore of his creator, Gerald Robotnik, in his own words. Gerald’s Journal is a collection of 15 sets of pages that offers a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of creating the Ultimate Lifeform and the price of his work. In order to get the full story, Shadow will have to find all the pages within the White Space.

Related Sonic X Shadow Generations: Devil Doom Boss Guide Devil Doom and Neo Devil Doom are the final bosses in Sonic X Shadow Generations.

How to Find The Pages of Gerald’s Journal

Close

All of Gerald’s Journal pages are found floating around White Space with three balloons in the sky. Something worth noting about these papers is that they spawn randomly, so don’t worry if you forgot to get them before entering a stage. There aren’t specific balloons that you have to hit to get specific pages, they are mostly dropped in sequential order. The more of the story you have accomplished, the better off you become with getting the pages, since there will be more space for you to grab them from.

To get these pages, you need to obtain the Doom Spears ability, which is necessary to home in on the balloons. There isn’t a need to worry about this earlier on, since they don’t begin making their appearances until after the Space Ark Colony stage. One of the best ways of targeting the three balloons at a higher vantage point, since aiming from the ground can prove to be tricky, given the constant movement and angle. If you are at a later point in the game, you could use the Doom Wing ability to gain height as well.

What Is Gerald’s Journal?

Close

Gerald’s Journal begins with his acknowledgments of his sons and granddaughter, whose names have been blacked out. Gerald’s explorations led him to begin his plans to create a space colony, known as the ARK, which he planned to use to preserve life for the next generations. While aboard, they discover a Chaos Emerald, which holds time-bending powers that haven’t been seen before. Of course, with great power, they are faced with the weaponry desires of those who support this project, whose name is blurred out.

While Gerald continues to uncover exciting developments in their project, BLANK (Maria) has been diagnosed with an incurable neuro-immuno deficiency syndrome, who is now living aboard the ARK, which was a decision made by Gerald. As Maria lived aboard the Colony, Gerald continued to test the capabilities of the Chaos Emerald with a research project called, Project Shadow. The first prototype was a salamander, which showed promise but became way too dangerous, so they housed it somewhere else in the ARK away from others.

Maria kept getting sicker and sicker while still maintaining a sense of positivity, which helped Gerald continue his research with Project Shadow. Desperate for a cure, Gerald makes a Faustian deal with an unknown entity that provided its DNA to overcome the hurdles of Project Shadow. At the same time, Gerald had to satisfy the upper ranks and to keep his project from shutting down, he created a being named “Gizoid”, whose loyalty overthrows its evil, which isn’t exactly what the upper ranks want, but they got off Gerald’s back for a bit. He did have to create another weapon that taps into the central reactor of the ARK, which holds an incredible amount of power behind it.

As Project: Shadow begins to come into fruition, Gerald and Maria create a shoe design to increase its mobility. Gerald also tests to see if his research on Chaos Control can be of use to Project: Shadow. After almost two years since the launch of the ARK, Project: Shadow is now complete and is a protective companion to Maria, which made Gerald feel like his work was finally paying off… until Gizoid came back. As loyal as Gizoid can be, its destructive tendencies are disastrous, as it has absorbed almost all the weaponry and technology that the ARK had, leading to the destruction of the colony.

As a result of the destruction of the ARK, Gerald survived, but Maria didn’t make it out alive. Gerald’s Project: Shadow was complete, which he now met with hope and disdain, given its perfect mind and its destructive qualities that had yet to be awakened. Shadow is now left without Maria by his side, so he doesn’t have a guiding light to look to, only the memories he shared before the explosion. With vengeance on his mind, Shadow is faced with taking down those who get in his way.