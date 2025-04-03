Sonic x Shadow Generations, Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, and three other Sega titles will be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 during its launch window period. You'll be able to experience the reimagined classic levels of the Sonic series with the blue blur and the edgier Shadow the Hedgehog on the new hybrid platform later this year.

Sonic Boosts to the Switch 2

A total of five games have been announced to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. The highlight for many could be Sonic x Shadow Generations, the critically acclaimed remaster, which includes new content featuring Shadow. In the content featuring the Ultimate Life Form, you're exploring a hub world and unlocking new powers along the way so you can beat Black Doom. It also comes with the content from the original PS3/Xbox 360/PC game that has you exploring past levels like Seaside Hill and City Escape with both Modern and Classic Sonic.

No specific details about the Nintendo Switch 2 version have been shared (those will come at a later time, according to Sega), but it's possible this game could run in 4K as the Nintendo Switch 2 can output at that resolution. It would be neat if the Switch 2 version of Sonic x Shadow Generations supports 120fps at 1080p resolution like Metroid Prime 4. Sonic x Shadow Generations, regardless, should be a well-received game on the Nintendo Switch 2.

"Sonic X Shadow Generations is a must-play for those who want to witness the rise of the blue blur as well as the Ultimate Lifeform himself as he descends into chaos," said our 4/5 review.