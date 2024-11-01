Sonic X Shadow Generations has been making its way onto consoles and is going up against some stiff competition like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. For fans of both series, it can only be described as Perfect Chaos. Speaking of which, this boss battle in Sonic Generations is the final boss of the second section of the game. Perfect Chaos made its debut in Sonic Adventure, only this time, Sonic doesn’t have Super Sonic to help him defeat this monstrous foe.

How to Get the Perfect Chaos Boss Battle

In order to get to this boss, you will have to go through Speed Highway, City Escape and Seaside Hill, as well as defeat Shadow the Hedgehog to get the Chaos Emerald. The battle will commence as Sonic enters Station Square, where he will take notice of the small creature in the water in front of him. Of course, the small thing protrudes out of the water, presenting itself to be a huge energy monster with water-like tentacles on the sides. As Sonic always does, he will make his way towards the creature.

Phase One

The terrain is of broken roads and buildings, which Sonic will have to traverse on and over. Make your way to Perfect Chaos and just before you hit the water, hit the X/ Boost button. Sonic will run across the water and up the belly of the beast and come out of its mouth, damaging it from the inside. The next portion of the battle will be in 2.5D, which will be different from the 3D movement of the last section.

Once you land on the broken road, jump on the higher platform and spot the string of rings just above the gap. Leap and press the Lightspeed Dash (Y or Triangle) button to collect the rings and head straight through the orange and rainbow rings. There will be a checkpoint once you cross through the demolished buildings. Crash through the crushed cars and get to the ascending/descending platforms on the right side of the stage. Make a Homing Attack on the Spring and go through the orange ring to start your next attack on Perfect Chaos, which will nail him right in the horn.

Phase Two

Bouncing back from Perfect Chaos, the stage will go back to 3D and have a similar landscape as the first go around, where there will be broken roads that you will have to traverse. This time, however, Perfect Chaos will have tornadoes along your path, so aim to run along the right-hand side. There will be some pits further down, which are marked with a red Sonic sign, so try your best to stay clear of those areas. Boost towards Perfect Chaos and send shivers down his spine again.

Phase Three