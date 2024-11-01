Sonic X Shadow Generations has a bunch of returning enemies to face off in both of the titles. One of the fortunate ones is Shadow the Hedgehog, who now has his own game attached to Sonic Generations. In this case, we will be focusing on the Shadow the Hedgehog rival boss battle. This fight is different as the stage is a looped circuit that goes around the Final Rush stage in Space Colony ARK from Sonic Adventure 2.

How to Get to Shadow the Hedgehog

Shadow the Hedgehog can be found above the City Escape level in the White Space, but can only be available once you’ve gotten through Seaside Hill. To get to Shadow, jump onto the words “City Escape” and speed up the ramp. The battle will commence with Shadow perched upon a ledge, gleaming down at Sonic. They each make their way down to the circuit and cross paths just before the fight begins.

Shadow the Hedgehog Rival Boss Battle

In this boss battle, Sonic and Shadow will race each other in the effort of gaining Energy Cores, which can be found within the circuit, once per cycle. Energy Cores can be obtained by reaching them as you boost through the stage. Shadow will be gunning for the same thing, so it's important to keep an eye on him, as he will fire Chaos Spears at Sonic to slow him down. Gain two Energy Cores and Sonic will receive a powered-up boost that can allow him to hit meteorites at Shadow, which will slow him down. Unfortunately, Shadow has the opportunity to gain two Energy Cores, which will grant him the ability to launch more Chaos Spears onto the ground and at Sonic.

Speed is everything in this race against Shadow. In order to keep at your Boost, you have to collect rings, which are scattered around the circuit. The track does have alternate routes that can provide Sonic with more rings and an advantage when it comes to getting ahead of Shadow. Timing is another essential element to this boss battle, as you will have to dodge incoming attacks and drift in response to sharp corners in the stage. Missing these moves can cost you the Energy Core and could extend the race longer.

In order to defeat Shadow, you must collect two Energy Cores and hit all the meteorites at Shadow. As you get closer to Shadow, get ready to run into him since this will take rings away from him. Shadow has to have no rings left in order to win the boss battle. Keep an eye on his ring counter since that is a good indication of the impact you will have on him when you get the powered-up boost. Once you defeat Shadow, Sonic will receive a yellow Chaos Emerald, which is needed to open the gate for the next boss battle: Perfect Chaos.