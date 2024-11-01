At this point in Sonic X Shadow Generations, you have gone through two rival bosses, Metal Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog, but have only one left to go. This rival battle will be against the futuristic version of Sonic: Silver the Hedgehog. Driven by his sense of justice and optimism, his dedication to destroying you is unwavering, as you will soon find out in the boss battle. While Silver may come from the future, this guide will help you get PAST this battle and obtain the Chaos Emerald.

How to Get to Silver the Hedgehog

Before you get to this rival battle, you must complete all Crisis City, Rooftop Run and Planet Wisp Acts. Once you’ve done this, Silver can be located above Crisis City, which isn’t much of a coincidence since the battle itself takes place within a highway road of the stage. Modern Sonic is welcomed to the fight by having multiple cars being thrown at him by Silver, which is very nice of him to do.

Phase One

To avoid vehicles on the road and to collect rings, use Quick Step (LB/RB or L1/R1). Once Silver lifts the debris, perform a Homing Attack on the objects until Sonic reaches him. Home in on Silver and knock him down onto the road, which will give you time to refuel on rings, should you need them. The stage will then shift into a 2D side-scrolling perspective, so limit the amount of boost you use in this next part. Jump over the heap of rubble that Silver will put in front of Sonic, then perform a Homing Attack on him, which will bring the stage back to the 3D perspective.

Once Silver is back in the air, he will continue this cycle of throwing cars and making a heap of rubble until you hit him again. This will launch a new phase of the battle in which Silver will slam three large pieces of debris above Sonic using his Psychokinetic powers. The perspective will be in 2D, giving you the upper-hand, since the shadows of the objects will be cast on the road. Silver will smash wherever you are positioned, so move accordingly.

Phase Two

Another perspective change will happen and Silver will throw a horizontal and a vertical Psychic Knife at Sonic, then the battle will shift to the car pile again. Jump on top of the wreckage and aim for Silver by using a Homing Attack. For his last hoorah, Silver will position himself behind Sonic and use his strongest move yet, Meteor Smash, which will be a gigantic ball of debris that he will set behind Sonic as he continues to run. Silver will continue to use objects to hit you, but as soon as you get closer to him, use a Homing Attack to knock him down, leaving him in the wreckage behind.