Key Takeaways SEGA reveals the October 25 release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations, shown in a new flashy trailer.

The remaster includes new features and a new campaign focusing on Shadow's story, Doom Powers, with an open-world for exploration.

Pre-orders offer exclusive rewards like Sonic's polygonal skin from Sonic Adventure, an artbook, extra content for PlayStation, and Gerald Robotnik's Journal.

It’s time to speed things up. Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2024, SEGA gave the highly-anticipated Sonic X Shadow Generations a new flashy trailer with a neat little ending note: an October release date.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The trailer, which lasted almost a minute and a half, showed off some new gameplay for Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and a new playable character, Shadow. We got to see Shadow’s levels and what we can expect out of the new section. And, of course, the trailer ends with the official release date: October 25.

Related Sega Reveals SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS During PlayStation's State of Play Sonic Generations is coming back at last, but this time Sonic's longtime rival Shadow is getting in on the action too.

Sonic and Shadow and Speed, Oh My!

Close

SEGA also gave some information regarding new features in Sonic x Shadow Generations, which is a remaster of Sonic Generations, which was released in 2011. Of course, the biggest addition is the inclusion of an all-new campaign following Shadow. In it, the edgy roller-blading hedgehog will face his arch-enemy, Black Doom from Shadow the Hedgehog (2005), and confront his painful past. Through that, he’ll gain dark new powers, called Doom Powers, that’ll be crucial to saving the world and everyone in it.

Much like Sonic Generations, Shadow’s levels will be based on previous adventures he’s been on in both 2D and 3D. Battle dozens of enemies and skate your way through challenging platforming to make it to the end. And, of course, you can’t have Shadow without his time-stopping power of Chaos Control, which he’ll be able to use. Outside of the new levels, Shadow’s campaign is getting a Sonic Frontiers-style open-world for him to explore. He can use his newfound powers to unlock interesting secrets and journey further in.

Close

Sonic x Shadow Generations will maintain the fun, nostalgic levels from the original release, now remastered. The visuals and cinematics will look even better thanks to the new consoles. To up the nostalgia factor to an even higher notch, other additions, such as pinball, behind-the-scenes art, music, and more will be included. On top of all that, a Chao will be hiding within every level, so players will have even more to do during levels and add just a pinch more challenge in collecting them all.

Sonic x Shadow Generations will maintain the fun, nostalgic levels from the original release, now remastered.

Players who pre-order Sonic x Shadow Generations will receive a skin for Sonic based on his polygonal appearance in Sonic Adventure. Deluxe owners will get a Season Pass featuring more background music, skill points, a soundtrack, an artbook, and a new level and skin for Shadow, as well as another skin, the Terrios Skin, based on Shadow's original concept design! Those who purchase the game for PlayStation consoles will also get extended prologue animations with deleted scenes, which is sure to get many fans’ attention. And, if you get the physical release, you’ll get Gerald Robotnik’s Journal, which is a full 28-page book containing writings and drawings on and of Shadow done by the scientist who created him.

Sonic x Shadow Generations speeds onto Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 22. Pre-orders are available now.