One of the most exciting reveals for Sonic x Shadow Generations came as a surprise reveal that there would be a brand new crossover with the upcoming third entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog live action film series. This included not something for the blue blur himself, but instead everyone's favorite dark broody anti-hero, Shadow. This DLC changes Shadow from his usual appearance to looking more in line with his fuzzy movie appearance, complete with Keanu Reave's voice to pull it all together.

This DLC was originally made available for those who got the digital upgraded version of Sonic x Shadow or the digital deluxe release. While the digital deluxe version came with some initial bonuses in the way of an extra skin, extra background music, digital art book with soundtrack and extra skill points for Generations, the only thing missing was the Shadow skin planned for a December release. Now we can not only get excited that it's getting closer, but we know the price for those who didn't hop on the title at launch or didn't want to do the digital deluxe version.

Now we not only can get excited it's getting closer, but we know the price for those who didn't hop on the title at launch or didn't want to do the digital deluxe version.

Shadow's brand-new look is right around the corner

Related Review: Sonic X Shadow Generations Sonic X Shadow Generations looks back to the past while providing a glimpse into the future of the iconic franchise.

Starting December 12, players will be able to pick up this special movie-themed DLC for $5.99. What's even more is we've gotten insight into what else is included as Shadow isn't just coming with a fun new costume and voice. This DLC includes a unique level seemingly planned to parallel Shadow's appearance in the movie. The description mentions that Shadow has been transported to modern day Shibuya and must make his way through the city while fighting off G.U.N forces standing in his way. The vagueness of it all has us wondering what else might be in store for this brand new stage and we can't wait to see what lies in wait for Shadow in this unique stage designed just for this fun crossover.

Those wanting to take a look at this DLC listing for themselves and exactly everything that was revealed via the Nintendo eShop can do so right here.