Fresh off of one of the most packed years in modern gaming history, it’d be a bit understandable to lower one’s expectations for the amount of stellar games that end up releasing in 2024.

However, a recent montage video released on the official PlayStation YouTube channel covers not only a solid number of games we expect to release in the next twelve months, but also several others that fans may not have expected to launch so soon. First, let’s check out the video below and list all eighteen games featured in the two-minute trailer.

If we take out all the games that had previously been given specific 2024 release dates, or had been delayed out of 2023 which signifies a nearby launch, that leaves us with Concord, Silent Hill 2, Foamstars, The Casting of Frank Stone and Metal Gear Solid Delta. But only two of those games had not been given any release window whatsoever, and had yet to imply that they were planning to launch before 2025. So the biggest takeaway from this trailer is that both of the highly anticipated upcoming Konami remakes, Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta, are slated to release this year.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the acclaimed 2001 stealth adventure, which stars Naked Snake during an alternate-history Cold War as he explores a dangerous Soviet jungle and is tasked with rescuing a Russian scientist. Originally announced at last year’s PlayStation Showcase, the game was ultimately confirmed to be releasing on Xbox Series X/S and PC as well, with Microsoft scoring its own exclusive gameplay debut at their Partner Preview show in October. While creator Hideo Kojima will not be involved with the remake, the game will reutilize the original voice actors’ audio, and take advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to enhance the presentation of this beloved title.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is currently being developed by Bloober Team, the same studio behind The Medium and Layers of Fear. First revealed in October 2022 alongside several other Silent Hill projects, the new game will once again see James Sunderland take a trip to the titular town after receiving a mysterious letter from his deceased wife. The 2001 game’s original creature designer Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka will both be returning to assist with development, but the combat system and camera perspective will both be overhauled, instead taking advantage of an over-the-shoulder viewpoint. Unlike Metal Gear Solid Delta, Silent Hill 2 will initially release as a PC and PS5 exclusive before making its way to other platforms in 2025.

