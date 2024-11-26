Reports indicate that Sony's currently researching the development of a new handheld system. According to tech and business news company Bloomberg, they're in the early stages of developing a new portable console that is able to play PlayStation 5 games. Compared to PlayStation Portal, this device would be able to play them as a standalone device rather than through streaming methods.

Back to Portable

Sony is not a newcomer to handheld console development, as the company previously released the PlayStation Portable back in 2004, and the PS Vita in 2011. With the latter not moving nearly as many units as the PSP, Sony stopped publishing games for the system in 2015 and provided no plans for a successor in the market, focusing solely on the home consoles.

Back in 2023, Sony released the PlayStation Portal, a device that allows players to enjoy PlayStation 5 games in a handheld format. Instead of being able to take it anywhere, however, the device needs to be close to a PS5, as it connects remotely to the system through a Wi-Fi network. As a result, the Portal has a limited range compared to dedicated systems, though the company is currently working on expanding its features with cloud gaming.

According to the Bloomberg report, the original idea was to make the Portal a dedicated handheld that would be playable as a standalone device. Nonetheless, despite the limitations, the PS Portal has been a surprise hit that has continued to exceed Sony's projections as Game Rant discussed in July 2024 using data from North American analytics firm Circana.

When it comes to the current console makers, only Nintendo has a dedicated device that competes in the handheld market with the Nintendo Switch. The system has been on the market since 2017, and has built a large library with strong third-party support, especially from indie developers. Thanks to those circumstances, the company has been thriving all over the world, but its presence on the Japanese market has been consistently larger than its competitors, as the country is notorious for preferring handhelds over home consoles.

There are also handheld systems like the Steam Deck, however, which are also dedicated to gaming. With access to the various titles on Steam and other PC storefronts and variable hardware models, they have become a popular method of play, with many models now available.

Curiously, this report about Sony's new handheld system comes just a few days after Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer commented on having similar plans. Rumors about it had been circulating, but he officially confirmed they were working on a portable Xbox that can play games natively rather than relying on cloud methods.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is still working with prototypes and Sony's also in the initial stages of development. As such, both systems are still years away from coming out, and they may still face cancelation depending on various factors. With the PlayStation 5 already being on the market for four years, a final product may also not come out before we see the next generation of home consoles.