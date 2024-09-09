PlayStation today announced a special PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation scheduled for September 10 where the PS5 Pro will likely be revealed.

After more than a year of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the PlayStation 5 Pro might finally be revealed tomorrow. Sony today revealed a PlayStation Technical Presentation for tomorrow at 8am PT / 4pm BST that features a 9 minute presentation from Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of PlayStation 5. According to Sony, the focus of the presentation will be on the PS5 and "innovations in gaming technology." What this likely means is that we're finally getting a PS5 Pro announcement.

The stream will start at 8am PT/ 11am ET / 4pm BST and will be broadcast via the PlayStation YouTube channel. No word yet if the presentation will feature any looks at upcoming games, or updates to pre-existing games.

The long road to PS5 Pro

Rumors about a PS5 Pro began more than a year ago alongside the PlayStation Portal and earbuds. Things truly became real last month after Dealabs, having gotten their hands on marketing materials, published an artistic rendering of the Digital console. In the rendering, the console appears taller than a PS5 Slim and features three diagonal lines, not unlike the three layers that differentiated the PS4 Pro from the regular PS4 Slim model. PlayStation essentially confirmed the design last week while promoting its 30th anniversary events.

Not only did the company post "Your First Look" on Instagram, but they also placed the PS5 Pro in a very prominent position. You can catch a glimpse of it right above the 0.

Tomorrow's technical presentation is likely to cover the technical aspects of the new console. Whether that means we'll get a new look at upcoming titles or updated looks at previously released titles making use of the new features is up in the air. More importantly, we're hoping Sony does include pricing and release date information for the console.

PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to include a more powerful GPU and slightly faster CPU with a goal of improving resolutions and frame rates as well as better implementing next-gen features, including ray tracing. While a PS5 Pro might have seemed unnecessary a year or two ago when cross-gen games were the norm, more recent games current-gen only games have made the case for the console stronger. While the Resolution Modes in most recent games have maintained high resolutions at a stable 30fps, Performance Modes have suffered. Games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Star Wars Outlaws, and more frequently drop the resolution and visual details low in an attempt to hit 60fps, which they rarely do. A boost to the GPU and CPU could help these and future current-gen only games improve their performances.]

Be sure to check back tomorrow to learn more about Sony's plans for the PS5 and PS5 Pro.