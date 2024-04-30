"Soul Knight Prequel" is a pixel-art action RPG that serves as a prequel to the popular game Soul Knight. This new installment retains the charming chibi-style characters and introduces more lore, quests, and loot farming. Players can slash monsters to boost their power, team up for challenging treasure hunts, and combine various weapons and spells in combat. Set before the original game's events, players help form a knighthood, embark on epic quests, and battle to save the magical land of Mystraea from doom.

All Codes For Soul Knight Prequel

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Soul Knight Prequel. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/30

DAILYFREEBIE – Rewards

– Rewards YULEBALL – Rewards

– Rewards 2024NEWYEAR – Rewards

– Rewards HAPPYDAY – Rewards

– Rewards THX4ALLGP – Captain Paloma’s skin, 3x Gale Juice, 3x Housing Snapshots, 3x Bullion, Tempest Juice, and Life Juice

– Captain Paloma’s skin, 3x Gale Juice, 3x Housing Snapshots, 3x Bullion, Tempest Juice, and Life Juice ASTHX4ALL – Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Soul Knight Prequel

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Start Soul Knight Prequel. Complete the tutorial stages. When free movement is enabled, access the mailbox next to the Chapter house Tap the letter icon Copy and Pase code from list

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.