SOULS is a mobile game set in a dark, ancient continent, offering an immersive experience with its exquisite art style. Choose from over 60 unique heroes, each with distinct personalities and skills, to strategize and conquer in tile-based combat. Embark on a heroic journey to explore this shadowed world, uncover hidden surprises, and save the land from darkness. Additionally, players can enhance their experience by redeeming game codes for special rewards, adding another layer of excitement to the adventure.

All Codes For SOULS

Listed below are all the currently known codes for SOULS. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/27

SOULS2023 - Redeem code for in-game rewards.

- Redeem code for in-game rewards. GIFT4SOULSPLAY - Redeem code for in-game rewards.

- Redeem code for in-game rewards. SOULSFREEGEMS - Redeem code for in-game rewards.

- Redeem code for in-game rewards. SOULS2024 - Redeem code for in-game rewards.

- Redeem code for in-game rewards. SOULS777 - Redeem code for in-game rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in SOULS

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch SOULS on your Mobile Device for iOS or Android From the Main Menu, select your profile avatar. Navigate to the official code redemption website and input your USER ID. Enter or paste your selected code. Input the verification code. Click on 'Redeem' and verify the free rewards in your in-game mailbox.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.