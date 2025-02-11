This past weekend, everyone's eyes were on Louisiana, specifically New Orleans, as it played host to the Super Bowl. But while all major focus was on the pulverization of Patrick Mahomes and the further pulverization of Drake, the pre-show paid a bit more tribute to the city itself, particularly how the city would endure in the face of recent tragedy. There wasn't a whole lot about New Orleans/Louisiana culture in it, though in fairness, this writer wasn't there for all seven or so hours of said pre-show coverage. But it did all have me thinking about South of Midnight in some ways, as a recent look at Compulsion Games' latest provides an intriguing look into an adventure through a ravaged part of Louisiana with a twist of classic and modern folklore.

South of Midnight centers around Hazel, a young woman who was preparing their home for a hurricane with her mother, Lacey. Unfortunately, the hurricane claims both her house and mother, sweeping them into the river, and so Hazel sets out to find Lacey. But things take a turn for the bizarre when Hazel discovers a magical power known as Weaving, starts seeing the ghost of a previous Weaver known as Mahalia who guides her along, comes across fantasical discoveries such as a giant talking catfish known as...well, Catfish, and also finds themselves having to deal with vengeful forces known as Haints plaguing the area.

The Dirty South

Of course, the effects of the hurricane have already ravaged the bayou quite a bit already, with floodwaters everywhere, along with various wreckage. And it makes striking visuals, with more fantastical elements such as house-sized peaches standing alongside collapsed billboards, with the colors giving everything this perfectly murky and eerie-yet-beautiful feeling. Then there's the art style inspired by the likes of stop-motion animation, which really makes all of the cutscenes dazzling and gives everything a unique look and feel with a lot of detail, even if the effect is less pronounced during more regular gameplay sections that involve combat or platforming.

But even without the hurricane and the Haints, it turns out that the area was already privy to monsters well before the game even began. Throughout the area, Hazel can find various abandoned houses, at least a few of which have notices showing that their owners have since been kicked or forced out by a large corporation, hinting at troubles that have been hitting for a while and may hit again later. But then there are the stories and sorrows behind everyone here, which actually contribute to the force known as Stigma that creates Haints. The preview session gave us Rhubarb, a sort of eccentric hermit that introduces Hazel to the Bottle Tree, said bottles being used by Weavers to gather painful moments from previous lives. These are accompanied by Echoes, which provide backstories relevant to the current legends Hazel encounters.

The Dirtier (Yet Compelling) South

In this case, it turns out Rhubarb had a brother, Benjy, described as being different, and as such, was constantly tormented by the locals. The echoes show us how Rhubarb tried to look out for Benjy, just what kinds of cruelty Benjy faced and their eventual fate, which...well, let's just say this writer might have audibly gasped over what just happened. Even though this is apparently near the beginning of the game, I honestly don't want to spoil what happened to Benjy, because even when expecting more darker tales and bits of folklore that come with its setting, I was not prepared for where South of Midnight may very well go. And this was just their first major chapter, so I dare to imagine just what lies ahead when it comes to the twisted history of this land...