Key Takeaways South Park: Snow Day! is the first release in the series since The Fractured But Whole, transitioning the game to 3D.

The Standard Edition is priced at $29.99, while the Deluxe Edition includes cosmetic packs, weapon types, and a new game mode.

The Limited Collector's Edition, priced at $219.99, features exclusive items like a Grand Wizard Cartman, a toilet paper holder, and more.

Today, South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic GmbH announced! has a release date and a collector's edition with physical items to boot. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PC and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are now available digitally across these store fronts with the Switch version coming in 2024. The Switch version can be pre-ordered in-person. South Park: Snow Day!: will officially launch on March 24 for these platforms. This will be the first release in the South Park series since The Fractured But Whole, and the first developed by Question, which transitions the game to 3D.

The Standard Edition will retail for only $29.99 on all platforms while the Digital Deluxe Edition will retail for $49.99. Pre-ordering either version will provide the Underwear Gnome Cosmetics pack. This includes the Underwear Gnome hat, a stylish bear, and a green tunic. The Deluxe Edition will include cosmetic packs, weapon types and a new game mode. The Limited Collector's Edition will retail for $219.99 and feature a Grand Wizard Cartman, a toiler paper holder (you read that right), a snow globe, Tarot Cards, Soundtrack and more. This certainly looks to be worth the amount given the items that are provided. You can check out the trailer below.

About South Park: Snow Day!

Play as the New kid in South Park and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life - a snow day!

Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It’s a snow day, dude!