Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Operations is a PvE co-op mode that will allow players to choose from six classes for combat, each fulfilling a separate role within the mode. All six classes are unique in how they operate and one of these classes will be the Assault class. Assault is armed with a pistol and melee weapon of your choice while using their Jump Pack to jump into the air and slam into the ground to deal area-of-effect damage to any enemies near the landing.

Assault Weapons and Perk

Specializing in Charging into Engagements

The Assault class in Operations will have two pistols and three melee weapons to choose from. The Bolt Pistol and Heavy Bolt Pistol will be your options for taking down enemies and shooting bosses at a distance. The Chainsword, Thunder Hammer, and Power Fist will be the melee options. The Assault class perk is the Jump Pack, which allows you to quickly advance toward enemies or jump into the air and slam down with a charged melee attack to deal some massive damage.

Your pistol choices won’t make a huge difference to how the Assault class will be played. The Bolt Pistol is going to do less damage but will have higher reserve ammo and magazine capacity. While the Heavy Bolt Pistol will deal more damage with lower overall reserve ammo and magazine capacity. Both are viable options and come down to what the player's preference is during the mission. During Operation missions, you can always change loadouts at designated points during missions as well, so you won’t be stuck with either option as long as you’ve changed them out at the armory beforehand.

For the melee weapons, it is still up to player preference, but two of the three are going to be the harder-hitting weapons of the bunch. The Chainsword will be a reliable and fast melee weapon for taking down enemies. Thunder Hammer is going to excel at dealing area-of-effect damage around your Space Marine and the charged heavy attack will deal explosive hits on impact as well. The Power Fist will do more cone-shaped area-of-effect damage in front of where the impact is, making it great for dealing with hordes of enemies.

Making the Most Out of the Jump Pack

Jump Pack’s Perk Customization

As you level up and keep playing the Assault class, you’ll unlock a variety of perks to go with the Jump Pack and make the actions you perform in combat deal more damage and hit harder. At level 5 the class can get a perk to decrease the Squad’s ability cooldown by 10% to ensure that everyone can engage with their perks at increased rates during battle. At level 18 there is another skill for giving Non-Finisher Gun Strikes the ability to restore armor so that Assault has even more survivability during a fight. There are a total of 24 perks that will make the class even stronger than it already is within Operations.

When to Use Jump Pack

You’ll want to engage bigger groups of enemies with the Jump Pack area-of-effect to make the most out of it. The cooldown for the Jump Pack is quite long compared to some of the other perks, but it comes with two charges to make up for the longer cooldown. When going into the air, you’ll hold the melee button to slam into the ground to deal damage to any nearby enemy. This is also very effective at getting out of a situation where you are surrounded by larger foes and forced to parry countless attacks. Using the Jump Pack to get out of their melee range to slam back into the ground will temporarily stun them from attacking, which will open them up for you to attack them.

Assault’s Enemy Priority

Focus on Getting into Fights as Soon as Possible

The Assault class is going to be one of the classes you’ll take into an Operation and focus on taking down as many enemies as possible. Like the Bulwark and Heavy classes, Assault has 3 armor slots and really wants to be in the middle of as many enemies as possible when a fight breaks out. You want to engage with the Jump Pack to deal that initial damage, and you can then perfect dodge with the Jump Pack if any big enemies come in to deal damage. While it might not do damage right away like the ground pound, there is a perk at level 24 to increase damage by 25% with a perfect Jump Pack dodge, so it is still worth getting the hang of until you’ve got the perk.

Assault is a class that operates much like Bulwark in how it revels in being at the center of a fight. They both have a kit where melee attacks are their primary source of damage, but where they differ is how both classes operate in battle. Assault will be rewarded for getting into a fight with their Jump Pack and using it for some massive area-of-effect damage. Paring this with their Thunder Hammer or Power Fist weapons will make sure that any Assault class players wreak havoc on any enemy of the Emperor that dares show their face.