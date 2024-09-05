When starting up the Operations mode in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, you will notice that you can choose from several choices on the Space Marine classes. All of them are fairly unique in their own way; one of these classes will be the Bulwark class. Bulwark is a very close-ranged class armed with a shield, pistol, and melee weapon.

Bulwark Weapons and Perk

Specializing in Close-Ranged Encounters

Bulwark is one of two classes in Operations that will specialize in being a close-ranged brawler. Their weapon choices are the Bolt Pistol and Plasma Pistol, which will help while closing in on a target or shooting some of the bosses that are unable to be targeted by melee. Their melee weapons are the Chainsword, Power Fist, or Power Sword to deal all of your close-range damage. Finally, Bulwark will have their class perk named “Chapter Banner”. This perk will restore armor to all squad members in its area of effect.

Overall, the pistol isn’t going to be the most difficult choice to make about what you would like to bring. The Bolt Pistol will be slightly better at gunning down smaller enemies in the incoming hordes, while the Plasma Pistol will be ideal for stunning targets while you make your way to the execution. Both are extremely viable and useful for every encounter, they just have a low ammo count, and you can’t rely on them as your main source of damage when in a fight with hordes.

Close

Choosing your melee weapons is easy, each one is different and will be up to the person behind the shield. The Chainsword will provide reliable and fairly quick attacks to make quick work of single-target enemies. While the Power Fist is going to provide some great wide-range attacks in the area you are brawling in. The Power Sword has a versatile moveset that switches based on which mode you are in for quick attacks or slower and harder-hitting attacks. There is not a weapon that is ranked as the best for Bulwark. These are all very reliable and solid choices, so it's up to your preference on what will be used.

Close

When and Where to Use Chapter Banner

Chapter Banner’s Perk Customization

Like all the other classes in Space Marine 2, Bulwark is seemingly very straightforward. You want to make sure you drop your Chapter Banner when in the bigger fights that come at you and your squad. At higher levels in difficulty for Operations, Bulwark is going to have some of the best available perk customization for providing support to the squad as well.

There are a total of 24 perks for Chapter Banner that allow you to engage in combat from different angles. For example, at level 8, you can unlock the ability to revive downed squad members with Chapter Banner. At level 24, you can unlock the ability to increase Squad Member damage within the Chapter Banner area by 10%.

When Chapter Banner is Useful

You don’t want to use Chapter Banner for every single fight that will pop up. Many smaller fights might take armor away, but it is important to note that armor will always come back with a delay in taking damage or performing executions on enemies. You’ll want to save this for waves of enemies that will periodically attack and for boss fights. While the cooldown isn’t that long, it's still an incredibly useful perk, and using Chapter Banner at the wrong time can still cause some problems while in the fight.

To make the most of it, your fellow Space Marines need to be nearby and, ideally, they’ll have low armor as well. If surrounded and alone while maintaining a horde’s attention, it is still acceptable and viable to use Chapter Banner on yourself to stay alive as long as possible while your squad helps from a distance.

Bulwark’s Enemy Priority

Focus on Providing The Most Support Possible

Since Bulwark is essentially a support tank for the squad, you want to focus on taking down enemies that will be a big problem for the rest of your squad. The same can be said for most of the classes, but for Bulwark, you can run while keeping your shield up and charge at enemies using small arms fire on the squad. The Sniper class can also deal with these enemies easily, but if you don’t have one in your squad, this will be your highest priority for protecting your allies from taking unnecessary damage while fighting.

Bulwark's biggest strength is in their shield. They can shield bash targets and survive being outnumbered by enemies easily. Focus on enemies firing at range, but when that job is done you’ll want to go on to keep as many on you as possible too. Being surrounded is what a Bulwark wants, they are the Squad’s shield, and if paired with the Assault or Heavy classes, you will make quick work of larger groups of enemies.

Next Warhammer 40K: Darktide To Receive Important Overhauls In 2024 Darktide got better since launch, but there's still a lot of work to be done.