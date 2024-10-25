Key Takeaways Patch 4.1 of Space Marine 2 rolls back the difficulty levels due to increased enemy spawn rates in Operations. (93 characters)

The removal of the "Tight Formation" mechanic in Lethal difficulty follows player feedback after only one week. (96 characters)

Weapons in Space Marine 2 receive buffs, AI allies deal more boss damage, and players get more armor on Ruthless difficulty. (112 characters)

Only a week after the last patch, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is getting an emergency fix that rolls back the difficulty level of Operations to what they were before Patch 4.0. In a community post from Focus Entertainment , Game Director Dmitriy Grigorenko explains that Patch 3.0 had, according to their internal win rate numbers, made the game too easy, a sentiment echoed by the player base, so they set out to make it difficult again. The solution was to increase enemy spawn rates, but it had a cascading effect, not only impacting the brand-new Lethal difficulty, but all the way down to the lowest level, Operations were seeing significantly-increased spawn rates that caused the difficulty to ramp up. As of Patch 4.1, those values were all dropped to pre-Patch 4.0 levels.

The Operations mode in Space Marine 2 has proven to be a huge hit with players, featuring, as of Patch 4.0, seven different missions, ranging from the tight corridor crawl of the Reliquary map to a knockdown drag-out fight against the Tyranid Hierophant bio-titan in the latest map, Termination. The cooperative missions let each player find the right class and load out for their playstyle which allows a level of customization missing from the main story campaign. New cosmetics can be earned by completing the Operations, which became part of the problem as the artificially-enhanced Lethal difficulty was harder than intended, preventing most players from earning the new helmet design.

Changes To Lethal Difficulty

Following the outcry from players, the entire "Tight Formation" mechanic has been removed after only being live for one week.

Lethal difficulty not only featured more enemies with higher health than ever before, but also the controversial new "Tight Formation" mechanic, which required squad members to stay very close to each other, too close according to player feedback. Grigorenko explains in the community notes that this was intended to be the first of a series of modifiers, some of which would be positive, while other, like "Tight Formation," would be negatives, similar to one of the studios previous games, World War Z . Following the outcry from players, the entire "Tight Formation" mechanic has been removed after only being live for one week. Operation modifiers are still in the works for the future.

It wasn't just the Space Marine 2 difficulty levels that have been changed in Patch 4.1, but an entire class of weapons have been buffed. Bolters, from the bolt rifle to the heavy bolter, will now hit harder, from a 5% increase for the heavy bolter to 15% for the heavy bolt rifle and bolt carbine. With regards to defense, players on Ruthless difficulty will now have 10% more armor. AI allies are receiving another improvement. This time, they'll deal 30% more damage to bosses. Finally, if you thought the roll felt a little different in Patch 4.0, you were right, as the roll distance was glitching and you really weren't moving as far as you used to. This has also been fixed, and now you'll go as far as you used to when rolling, which will make firefights significantly easier.

Space Marine 2 has been a huge hit with players since release, selling over 4.5 million copies in one month, and Patch 4.0 was only the first in the year-long road map to add new, free content to the game. Future patches will introduce more operations, PvP game modes, special cosmetics, and even new weapons.

4.1 Patch Notes

AI

Minimal, Average, and Substantial Difficulties: Reduced spawn rate of Extremis enemies to match pre-Patch 4.0 levels

Ruthless Difficulty: Significantly reduced spawn rate of Extremis enemies

Bots deal 30% more damage to bosses.

Zoanthrope: Shield swap cooldown with another paired Zoanthrope is increased by 10%.

Weapons

Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 20%

Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 10%

Heavy Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 15%

Stalker Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 10%

Marksman Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 10%

Instigator Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 10%

Bolt Sniper Rifle -> Damage increased by 12.5%

Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 15%

Occulus Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 15%

Heavy Bolter -> Damage increased by 5%

Difficulty

Ruthless: Player’s Armour is increased by 10%

Lethal: “Tight Formation” system is removed

General Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused roll distance to be shorter than before.

Fixed bug with unlocking Lethal difficulty rewards decals.

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

Source: Focus Entertainment