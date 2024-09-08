Playing the PvE Operations mode in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will allow players to choose from six classes for combat, each fulfilling a separate role and specializing in specific combat areas. The Heavy class is one such class and is a force of nature when it comes to eliminating hordes of enemies. As the name implies, Heavy is armed with some of the strongest weapons in the game. Heavy also has the Iron Halo perk, which is a shield that will project over the Heavy to ensure that they can avoid small arms fire while firing upon enemies.

Heavy Weapons and Perk

Using Heavy Weapons to Clear Hordes of Enemies

Using Heavy in Space Marine 2 will give you three of the larger heavy weapons available in the game, but the only downside is that you sacrifice the ability to use melee weapons when using the job. Heavy can still use melee attacks, which is still an effective way to kill enemies, but instead of a dedicated weapon, they will use their primary heavy weapon to hit enemies. The Heavy class has weapon options, such as Heavy Bolter, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, and Multi-Melta as the primary weapons. Secondary weapon options will be the Bolt Pistol or Plasma Pistol.

The choice of primary weapon will come down to what fits each situation the best. The Heavy Bolter will be something that will be suited for taking down hordes of smaller enemies. While it is still useful against bigger enemies, it will support the squad best when keeping the smaller pieces of the horde at bay while the rest of the squad takes down the heavy hitters in the fight.

The Heavy Plasma Incinerator will make quick work of any larger enemies that show up in a horde due to being able to charge it, still capable of clearing out hordes, but the lower ammo capacity will require careful target choices. Finally, the Multi-Melta will do very well at clearing out hordes in a more direct way in comparison to the other options. This one will launch large area-of-effect blasts that will make quick work of enemies, but it also has a low ammo capacity, so you must use it sparingly.

Secondary weapon choices are the Bolt Pistol and Plasma Pistol, nothing too special when it comes to the classes available within Space Marine 2. The Bolt Pistol isn’t going to be a huge source of damage, but when paired with melee attacks, it will be a reliable sidearm when clearing out enemies when you are conserving ammo. The Plasma Pistol will be ideal for stunning targets and open them up for executions to restore armor and get back into a fight. Stunning an enemy and getting the execution so you can get into a melee brawl is extremely viable and worth running the Plasma Pistol even with its limited ammo.

Making the Most Out of Iron Halo

Heavy Perk Customization

As you level up Heavy and take the class into more missions, you will unlock and have the ability to buy more perks for it. These perks will usually allow for more damage output for weapons, extending the amount of time it might take to overheat. Some perks will also allow your squad to receive some more survivability, such as the starting perk that will allow all squad members within 50 meters to take 10% less damage from ranged attacks.

Another strong perk is the ability to ensure that the squad takes 20% less damage from ranged attacks overall. At level 25, you can also unlock the perk to increase squad Ability Charge by 50% whenever your Iron Halo is active. There are a total of 24 perks that will make the class even stronger than it already is within Operations.

When to Use Iron Halo and Enemy Priority

You’ll want to engage enemies at a distance when using Iron Halo on Heavy, melee enemies can still close the distance and break through the shield. Heavy will do the best if they hang back and unload their primary weapon into the horde of incoming enemies. When paired with a Sniper, the Heavy can take down the smaller enemies, while the Sniper takes down the bulkier class enemies as well. Prioritize taking down anything smaller that will make the fight harder than needed, as your squadmates will most likely need to focus on killing the larger enemies entering the fight. Heavy will be what makes each horde easier, due to their ability to clear out trash mobs in a horde almost instantly with a clean sweep of their weapons.

Heavy is a class that operates on the edge of battle, buffing their squad while raining bullets upon the hordes that show up to fight. They can fight within hordes, of course, but they get the most out of their entire kit when they can be just out of reach of the melee units. Heavy will be rewarded for taking the time to position properly in a firefight, and in turn, reward the squad with their perks by using the Iron Halo and allowing everyone to gain their abilities quickly.