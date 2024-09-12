Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 offers an impressive amount of customization options for both armor and weapons, with even more to come further down the road. That’s the good news. The bad news is that you’ll need a ton of resources to unlock everything, and resources aren’t easy to come by in this game. Luckily, you can skip some of the grind by completing class Trials.

Class Trials are optional challenges players can complete in the Armoring Hall in exchange for Requisition and Master-Crafted Armory Data. These challenges are perfect not just for farming resources early on, but also for learning the core mechanics of a class as they serve as quick tutorials. In this particular guide we’re only covering the Assault class Trials, but don’t worry because we’re working on similar guides for every other class in the game.

Jump Pack

To ace the first Trial, you’ll need to eliminate three groups of enemies in 40 seconds or less. The groups won’t show up all at once, so you’ll need to dispatch them one at a time. Your kit will consist of a Thunder Hammer and Heavy Bolt Pistol along with the Jump Pack ability. Since the enemies are located on floating platforms, it makes most sense to close the distance using the ability rather than try to take them out from afar with the pistol.

Using the Ground Pound ability in conjunction with the Thunder Hammer will one-shot Hormagaunts and deal significant damage to the Tyranid Warrior (Venom Cannon) enemies. Once you’re at close range, you’ll want to continue bashing the Warriors with the hammer until the Execution prompt pops up. Once you’re done with the first group, simply rinse and repeat two more times and victory will be yours. The only thing you’ll need to worry about is dodging or parrying the Warriors, as those can stagger you and cause you to lose valuable seconds.

Once you’re airborne, you can enter ADS (aim down sights) and use your ranged weapon to soften up enemies before bringing down the hammer.

Cover Ground

The second Trial tasks you with taking down two Tyranid Warriors armed with long-range weapons in 40 seconds or less. You’ll be equipped with a Thunder Hammer and Heavy Bolt Pistol and will once again need to rely on your Jump Pack ability to overcome the challenge. There are a few other enemies in the area that will be shooting at you from above, but you don’t have to worry about them.

As you start the scenario, the first Tyranid Warrior will spawn on the far side of the arena. Start running toward it and engage your Jump Pack to close the distance. Fire up the Jump Pack again and use Ground Pound to land directly on top of it. The Warrior will start charging up its weapon as you’re running toward it. Make sure to dodge its attack if it manages to fire before you are able to reach it. Once the first Warrior is dead, a second one will spawn behind you on the other side of the arena. Repeat the same process again.

Don’t waste any time fighting the Hormagaunts, as killing them is not required to complete the Trial.

Death From Above

The third and final trial for the Assault class is more of the same in the sense that you’ll once again need to use your Jump Pack and Thunder Hammer to dispatch some Tyranids. However, there are a lot more of them this time around. You’ll have 80 seconds at your disposal to complete the challenge and must kill at least five of the Tyranids using Ground Pound. The Trial also requires you to kill five enemies using your melee weapon, but you’ll end up doing that anyway simply by using Ground Pound.

Start by using one of your Ground Pound charges on the large group of Hormagaunts before firing up the Jump Pack again and slamming into the Tyranid Warrior (Twin Swords) . Use the Thunder Hammer to eliminate the remaining enemies in the center of the arena. Next, either rush toward the Hormagaunts with ranged weapons to engage them in melee or switch to the Heavy Bolt Pistol to take them out from afar. Once the area is clear, a second group of enemies consisting of more Hormagaunts and a Warrior will spawn on the nearby platform. Use the Jump Pack to reach them and purge them all to claim victory in the name of the Emperor.