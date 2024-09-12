Class Trials are special challenges that serve as both tutorials and an easy way of obtaining resources early on. Although this particular guide only covers the Trials available to the Bulwark class, every class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 can undergo similar challenges. Many of these challenges are pretty easy to complete, but there are a couple of difficult ones as well. You can access Trials from the Armoring Hall at any time after finishing the prologue mission.

Ideally, you’ll want to ace every Trial for every class, even those you don’t plan on playing in Operations or Eternal Mode. Each Trial rewards you with the same amount of resources for successfully completing all objectives. Namely, 25 Requisition and 1 Master-Crafted Armory Data. That may not sound like much, but keep in mind that there are three Trials available for each of the six classes.

Chapter Banner

The first Trial for the Bulkwark class simply requires you to keep an ally alive while you kill all the enemies in the area. Your ally is a Space Marine as well, so you don’t have to worry about him going down easily. But you should still plant your Chapter Banner next to him, just in case. The sole caveat is that you only have 40 seconds at your disposal to clear the area, and it’s definitely possible to fail the Trial if you don’t use your time efficiently.

Your kit for this Trial consists of a Chainsword , a Plasma Pistol , and, most importantly, two Shock grenades. Use the grenades right away on the two groups of enemies to weaken them and charge in to finish them off. The Tyranid Warrior (Twin Swords) is the only enemy that may give you a bit of trouble, but one Warrior is no match for two Space Marines. Especially two Spaces Marines protected by the Chapter Banner . Once you’re done with the main bulk of the enemy force, switch to the Plasma Pistol to finish off the enemies in the back.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Make Your Stand

The second Trial is a little harder than the first, but nothing you can’t handle. The Trial requires you to hold a capture zone against small swarms of enemy Hormagaunts . Once you’ve successfully completed the first objective, you’ll need to move to a second area and repeat the process. To ace the Trial, you’ll need to Shield Bash 10 enemies and complete all objectives in 120 seconds or less. Your kit for this one will consist of a Plasma Pistol , Power Fist , and two Shock grenades.

Move to the first objective and stand your ground while dispatching incoming enemies using your Power Fist and Plasma Pistol . Take the opportunity to Shield Bash enemies whenever you get a chance, just to get that objective out of the way. Feel free to use your grenades and Chapter Banner as you see fit. Rinse and repeat for the second objective. There are no challenging enemies or gimmicks to worry about during this Trial. The only hard part is staying inside the small capture zones as you’re fending off enemies as the Power Fist animations can easily cause you to step outside.

You won’t fail the Trial if you step outside the zone once you capture it, but doing so will stop the timer. If you do step outside, make sure to get back in asap to resume the timer.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shield of the Imperium

The third and final Trial is more or less just a combination of the first two. Your objective is to prevent your ally from becoming incapacitated while clearing the area of all enemies in 120 seconds or less. You also have to Shield Bash 10 enemies to successfully ace the Trial. Your kit will once again consist of a Power Sword and Plasma Pistol just like in the first Trial. However, you won’t get any grenades this time around. The trickiest part about this trial is keeping your ally alive.

Your ally for this Trial is a Sniper who can easily be overwhelmed by Hormagaunts if you ignore him for too long. That said, you shouldn’t place the Chapter Banner next to him from the get-go. Stay close to the Sniper as you take on the first group of enemies and try to use your shield to block incoming projectiles. Don’t forget to Shield Bash whenever you get the chance. Don’t worry about the ranged enemies in the back because the Sniper will take care of those. Once the first wave is dealt with, you’ll be swarmed by a few more small enemies along with dangerous Raveners . This would be a good time to place the Chapter Banner . Kill the remaining enemies and victory is yours.