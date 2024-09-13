Playing as a Sniper in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 can be a bit tricky, especially when you’re just starting out. The Sniper class is capable of dealing tremendous amounts of damage with long-range weapons, but is very vulnerable when engaged in melee by swarms of enemies and needs to rely on other classes for protection.

If you’re worried about playing a specialized role like the Sniper in multiplayer, we recommend completing its class Trials before jumping into Operations or Eternal War. The Sniper Trials provide you with a safe environment for learning the roles and reward you with Requisition and Master-Crafted Armory Data. Keep reading to learn some useful tips and tricks that will help you ace each of the three Sniper Trials.

Camo Cloak

Camo Cloak is one of the toughest Trials in the game, but it’s definitely possible to complete it in flying colors with the right strategy. The challenge requires you to revive two Incapacitated allies and eliminate a veritable swarm of Tyranids in 80 seconds or less. Besides your two allies, you have a couple of other things that will even the odds in your favor, including a Melta Bomb and the titular Camo Cloak ability. The rest of your kit consists of a Bolt Carbine , Bolt Pistol , and Combat Knife .

Activate Camo Cloak right away and start making your way to the first group of enemies. Drop the Melta Bomb and detonate it (from a safe distance) to eliminate the entire group in one go. Revive your first ally and make your way toward the second Incapacitated ally while evading the Tyranid Warrior (Barbed Strangler) . Revive the second ally and kill the Warrior asap before turning your attention to the center of the arena. Jump into the fray and focus all your efforts on killing the Warriors. Once one of them dies, many of the small Tyranids will go down as well. You’ll have to rely on your allies to do a lot of the heavy lifting for you in eliminating the remaining enemies.

RNG plays a pretty significant role here, and you may need to restart the Trial a few times if your AI allies decide to focus on the wrong targets.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shooting Range

Shooting Range is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin. You are tasked with eliminating a few small groups of enemies in 40 seconds or less using a Bolt Sniper Rifle and Bolt Pistol . The Camo Cloak comes in handy, but you can complete the challenge without using it if you want. The name of the game here is accuracy. If you’re a good shot, you can easily clear this Trial with time to spare.

Eliminate the two groups of enemies standing on the platforms using either the sniper rifle or the pistol, or a combination of both. Once the Hormagaunts are dealt with, some Spore Mines will spawn in the distance, and we strongly recommend eliminating these using just the pistol, as the sniper rifle is a much slower weapon that can cause you to waste valuable seconds. As soon as the Spores are destroyed, prepare to face off against Tyranid Warrior (Venom Cannon) . Dispatch the creature using the Camo Cloak and a couple of well-placed headshots. Finish things off by eliminating the handful of Hormagaunts firing at you from the nearby platform.

Bolt Sniper Rifle projectiles can hit multiple enemies if they’re standing in a line. Use that to your advantage to eliminate two or three Gaunts with one shot.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cut the Synapse

The final Trial for the Sniper class requires you to kill a trio of Tyranid Warriors with headshots. You’ll be assaulted by a swarm of Hormagaunts as you focus on the Warriors, but you should do your best to ignore them. To successfully ace the Trial, you’ll need to avoid killing any Minoris enemies with weapons. Don't worry, though, because the small critters will die anyway if you kill a Warrior in their vicinity. You’ll only want to use the Bolt Sniper Rifle to complete this Trial.

Activate Camo Cloak and choose your first victim. There will be a Tyranid Warrior (Venom Cannon) in front of you in the back of the room, one to your left, and one to your right. You can kill them in any order you desire, and you don’t necessarily need to aim for the head from the get-go, although doing so will make things easier. Just make sure to finish off every Warrior with a headshot and the rewards will be yours.

Firing while cloaked dispels the effect, but the attack that breaks invisibility deals bonus damage.