After completing the main story for Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, you will most likely want to experience the side stories provided in the form of the Operations mode or even the Eternal War game mode. One of the best parts of both modes within the game is the ability to customize your armor to serve the emperor with as much style as possible while bringing glory to the Imperium.

Related 10 Best Space Marine-Focused Warhammer 40K Games Blessed by the Holy Emperor The best way to prepare for the launch of Space Marine 2 is to play some more Warhammer 40K games.

Where To Customize Your Armor

Getting started on customizing your armor and weapons is quite simple, you will want to boot up either of the Operations or Eternal War modes. Once you’ve gotten the mode switched from the main story, you can exit out of the queue and go ahead to the armorer within the Battle Barge. It is here that we can edit and customize armor and upgrades. There will be various options for armor and all will come from various and well-known Space Marine Chapters that Warhammer 40k fans will be very pleased to see make an appearance.

Armor Customization Options and Location

Visiting The Armory

As far as customization goes, Space Marine 2 has a variety of ways you can make your Space Marine truly your own. Whether you wish your Space Marine to reflect an in-universe chapter or one unique style of your own, it is all there and possible within the game. The ability to change specific types of armor is available as well. Changing your helmet, Pauldrons, Greaves, chest armor, and more is all there for you to change.

Each customization option will require either currency obtained from Operations, leveling up weapons, or completing a certain amount of Operations. Each class is available for in-depth customization as well, allowing you to change how each of your Space Marines is going to look.

Close

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Dig in deep against the Tyranid infestation. For the Emperor!

How To Change Your Armor

To start the customization process, you will need to click the Edit Armor button at the bottom of your screen. Next, you will click on the Heraldry button next to the armor selection area within this armor selection section. Here there will be various and awesome additions to choose from. Here there are options for the Salamander, Blood Ravens, Iron Hands, and many more Space Marine chapters. These will not come easily to you though.

You will need to play Operations or Eternal War in order to get the in-game currency used so you can buy these new armor options. There will be anywhere from three to five tiers of options for you to buy per chapter as well. The overall setup for each chapter is to buy the emblem for each one first, then the primary color, followed by the tertiary color.

Close

Now that you’ve gotten your Space Marine changed to be exactly how you would like, whether you’ve used an in-universe representation of the Marines or made one of your very own, you are ready to show off your looks in multiplayer. Make sure to check out the various options for each piece of armor and even look at the Chaos Marine options available as well!