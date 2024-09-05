Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s campaign is shorter than most of us would have wanted, but luckily the game has much more to offer than just the single-player component. Besides the campaign, Space Marine 2 offers an incredibly fun co-op mode known as Operations where you get to take on increasingly more difficult missions as you unlock new armor customization options, character perks, and more.

Character perks are passive abilities that improve the efficiency of your Space Marines in various ways. These shouldn’t be confused with weapon perks or class abilities, which are also important parts of your kit. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how these perks work in the game.

How To Unlock Character Perks in Space Marine 2

Character perks are unlocked automatically whenever your Space Marine levels up. Keep playing Operations mode and you’ll be able to unlock a bunch of them in no time. You don’t get any perks from the get-go, however, you can expect to receive your first one as early as level 2. You’ll then get a new character perk at every level until you hit level 25.

It’s important to note that character perks are unique to each individual class. If you’re playing as a Bulwark for a few hours before deciding to switch to Assault, you’ll need to start again from scratch. As is often the case with games like this, it makes more sense to focus on a single class than to take the jack-of-all-trades approach if you want to progress quickly.

Where to Assign Character Perks in Space Marine 2

Although you’ll unlock new character perks at regular intervals, you won’t be able to take advantage of the buffs they offer until you start assigning them. To do so, you’ll want to visit the Armoring Hall and interact with the console there. Click the Perk Tree button on the right and start assigning the perks you want. Assigning perks costs a certain amount of resources. Make sure to spend your resources wisely because you’ll need these to unlock other things as well, such as new customization options.

Character perks are split into four different categories – Core, Team, Gear, and Signature. All perks work the same regardless of category in that they are all passive abilities. Ideally, you’ll want to unlock and assign new perks as soon as they become available. This is especially true when it comes to Team perks as these grant powerful bonuses for your entire squad.