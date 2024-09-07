Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 delivers on its promise of allowing players to slay scores of Tyranids while roleplaying as a brutish futuristic superhuman soldier across multiple game modes. The co-op Operations mode, in particular, is a big hit with players as it features a full-fledged customization and progression system for your Space Marine. We had something similar in other Warhammer 40K games, but Space Marine 2 takes things to a whole new level.

Although reasonably strong from the get-go, Space Marines in Operations mode become progressively more powerful as they complete missions and earn new resources like Mastery Points. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Mastery Points and how to use them.

How to Obtain Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

Mastery Points can be obtained by completing missions with a specific type of weapon, such as a Plasma Pistol or a Power Sword. Every time you successfully complete a mission, you can gain a certain amount of experience points toward mastering all the weapons you used during said mission. The amount of experience gained varies depending on several factors, including mission difficulty, number of enemies killed, and more.

Once you have accumulated enough experience with a weapon, you can spend Armory Data and some Requisition in order to master it. The type of Armory Data needed depends on the tier of the weapon. Mastering any weapon, regardless of its type or tier, rewards you with a Mastery Point. You can use these to unlock powerful buffs for your weapons.

How to Use Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

You can spend your Mastery Points on the same menu you used to unlock them. Simply select the weapon you wish to upgrade and then pick the Perk Tree option. We have a separate guide where we go over weapon perks in Space Marine 2 but, essentially, perks are just passive buffs that improve your weapons in various ways. For instance, you can unlock perks that provide more damage, reduce cooldown, increase AoE, and more.

It's important to note that every weapon has two perk trees you can invest Mastery Points into. It’s not possible to mix and match perks from different trees, so make sure to plan your build beforehand. Don’t worry if you end up changing your mind later, though, because you can reset all your perks for free at any time.