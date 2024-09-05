Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 provides players with plenty of weapons to tear through xenos and heretics in the name of the Emperor. You’ll get a chance to use most of them during the campaign at one point or another, but if you want to see what the 41st millennium truly has to offer in terms of weapons, you’ll want to jump into Operations.

Related Space Marine 2: How to Unlock Character Perks in Operations Your Space Marine grows progressively stronger with every new character perk you unlock.

Operations is a co-op mode where you undertake missions while playing as one of six distinct classes. Each class comes with a different selection of weapons that can be customized with various skins. In addition, players can also use weapon perks to bolster the capabilities of their favorite implements of destruction. Keep reading to find out how.

How to Unlock Weapon Perks in Space Marine 2

undertake missionsWeapon perks can be unlocked using Mastery Points, a special resource that can be obtained by acquiring experience and completing missions with a specific weapon. Once you have the required amount of experience, you’ll receive a Mastery Point that you can spend on one of two different weapon perks. You can get additional perks by unlocking the next tier and repeating this process. You’ll also need Armory Data to unlock each subsequent tier. The experience range and type of Armory Data needed are as follows:

Tier 1 (Standard): 0 – 1,500 XP, x1 Master-Crafted Armory Data

Tier 2 (Master-Crafted): 1,500 – 7,500 XP, x1 Master-Crafted Armory Data

Tier 3 (Artificer): 7,500 – 17,000 XP, x1 Artificer Armory Data

Tier 4 (Relic): 17,000 XP+, x1 Relic Armory Data

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Dig in deep against the Tyranid infestation. For the Emperor!

Where to Assign Weapon Perks in Space Marine 2

Once you unlock a perk slot, you’ll want to head over to the Armoring Hall. Select the weapon you want to upgrade and then choose the Perk Tree option. Here’s where you can spend your Mastery Points and Armory Data on new perks. You can also use this menu to unlock new weapon skins as soon as you unlock a new tier.

Mastery Points are limited so you’ll want to think carefully before you pick a perk because you won’t be able to unlock all of them. Having said that, you can reset weapon perks for free at any time without losing any Mastery Points. Feel free to experiment with different weapon builds and switch things around between missions.