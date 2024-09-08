Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 features an almost absurd level of armor customization that dwarfs anything we've seen before in other 40K games. The weapon customization isn’t nearly as impressive by comparison. However, chances are you won’t end up being disappointed by what the game has to offer in terms of weapon skins.

The way weapon unlocks and weapon skins work in Space Marine 2 can be a bit confusing at first, but don’t worry because we’re going to break things down for you below. Before we delve in, it's important to mention that this guide only applies to the Operations mode where the process is a bit more involved than in Eternal War.

How to Unlock Regular Weapon Skins in Space Marine 2

There are a couple of different types of weapon skins in Space Marine 2, some of which can only be unlocked by purchasing one of the special editions of the game or taking part in certain promotional events. The vast majority of skins, however, can be unlocked by simply playing missions in Operations mode and earning Weapon Mastery XP. Once you have enough experience with a weapon, you can spend some resources to unlock perks and improved versions of that particular weapon.

Unlocking new weapon variants comes with both practical and cosmetic benefits. In addition to gaining access to stronger weapons, you also gain access to their skins at the same time. Space Marine 2 features something akin to a transmog system where you can take the skin of one weapon and apply it to any other weapon you have unlocked. To see your currently available weapon skins, go to the weapons menu in the Armoring Hall and select the ‘Appearance’ option in the upper-right corner.

How to Unlock Special Weapon Skins in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 features a small handful of weapon skins available exclusively to players who pre-ordered the game. These items are part of the Macragge’s Chosen DLC, which includes Ultramarines-inspired skins for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Crux Terminatus Pauldron. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether or not the Macragge’s Chosen DLC will be made available for purchase separately post-launch.

Players who missed out on the pre-order bonus can get their hands on a different exclusive skin set. However, this one requires purchasing the Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition. This is the most expensive version of the game and comes with, among other things, the Ultramarines Champions Pack. The pack includes a unique armor skin for the Heavy class along with a unique weapon skin for the Heavy Bolter.

The final batch of exclusive weapon skins can be obtained via Twitch drops as part of a special limited-time event that lasts until September 30th. Players who wish to take part in the event are required to link their Twitch and PROS accounts and watch eligible Space Marine 2 streamers for at least one hour. Doing so will reward you with the Porphyr Shield Chainsword, Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle, and Porphyr Shield Powerfist skins. A fourth item, the Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol skin, can be obtained by gifting subscriptions to a Space Marine 2 streamer during the event.

You can read this Steam post for more details regarding the event.