Key Takeaways Saber Interactive announced a year of free content updates for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II including a new Horde mode.

The first update includes a new PvE Operation with a massive Hierophant Bio-Titan enemy and a powerful Volkite Pistol weapon.

Season Pass will include Dark Angel cosmetics, with possibilities for future updates featuring other Chapters such as Imperial Fists and Space Wolves.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II arrived last month, 13 years after the original game, and fans could not get enough of shooting tyranids, bashing tyranids and killing every xeno in sight all in the name of the Emperor. Now that the game is out the door, Saber Interactive has revealed their plans for its future, which includes a year of free content updates that will include a new Horde mode,a new difficulty level, new weapons, new enemies, new PvP arenas, and that's not including the Season Pass, which will feature Dark Angel cosmetics. And that's just the start of what fans can expect.

The latest in a long line of video games set in the universe of the Games Workshop tabletop miniatures game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the best one in years, with according to Saber Interactive , over 4.5 million players since launch. This time, the campaign, which centers on the Ultramarines defending against a Tyranid Hive Fleet, can be played entirely in co-op mode. The story is only part of the package, with the addition of PvE Operations, which is the focus of the first free content update. A brand new operation pits your squad of three marines against a Tyranid horde, including the Hierophant Bio-Titan.

New Enemies, New Weapons, New Outfits

On the tabletop, the Hierophant Bio-Titan model is 10 inches tall, and a foot long from head to tail, which makes it a massive monstrosity, and in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, it towers over the battlefield. A new weapon in your arsenal, the Volkite Pistol, an updated version of a classic relic weapon, packing a serious thermo punch at short range. The exact details of the new Operation have yet to be revealed, but it's going to require teamwork and planning in order to succeed.

The focus of the first Season Pass on the Dark Angels makes sense, as they are the 1st Legion, and wearing robes over power armor is a striking look. Bulwarks, one of the six Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 classes available in Operations and PvP, will even get a whole new skin option based on the Dark Angel Champion. No word yet on what the other classes will get, if anything, but you can be fully decked out as one of the Sons of the Lion. Hopefully future Season Passes will incorporate other Chapters, including the Imperial Fists and Space Wolves, but of course, the Minotaurs will be overlooked for another game.

As for future updates, a new Horde mode is in the works, new Thousand Son and Tyranid enemies are coming and an entirely new PvP mode is also in the works. There's no release date yet for the first content update, but given the roadmap Saber Interactive laid out, the wait will be worth it. Until then, there's plenty of Operations to tackle in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and multiple class trials to conquer.