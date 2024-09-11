Operations in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a co-op mode with multiple playable classes that pits players against hordes of enemies to complete objectives. Vanguard is one of the six available classes for Operations. This class is armed with a Grapnel Launcher, mid-range to close-range primary weapons, a pistol, and some of the quickest melee weapons within the game. Despite the lower armor rating, Vanguard is a quick class and revels in close-range combat with the enemy.

Vanguard Weapons and Perk

Specializing in Taking Down Elite Enemies

Vanguard has several primary weapons at its disposal right off the bat. The primary weapon options are the Instigator Bolt Carbine, Oculus Bolt Carbine, and Melta Rifle. Each of these accomplishes different types of engagement tactics. The Instigator Bolt Carbine will excel in some of the longer-ranged engagements due to the three-round burst and scope. The Oculus Bolt Carbine is going to excel in mid-range combat and offer a superior rate of fire at the cost of overall damage. Finally, the Melta Rifle is going to obliterate enemies that are in close-range fights. These choices enable players to choose what works best for them and rip through hordes of enemies as they see fit.

The Vanguard class doesn’t have a choice when it comes to their sidearm choice, they are going to be stuck with the Bolt Pistol. It's a standard pistol and, in the right hands, it will be the perfect sidearm paired with the melee weapon of choice. For melee weapons, the choices are the Combat Knife or the Chainsword. Both of these weapons are quick and perfect at allowing players to execute parries often and reflexively. All of these combined are extremely effective with Vanguard’s kit. Both melee weapons will allow Vanguard to stun targets for a pistol execution and take down any lower-rank enemies making their way into battle.

Making the Most Out of the Grapnel Launcher

Grapnel Launcher Perk Customization

Gaining some levels on Vanguard will enable you to gain some solid perks to make the class more optimal in close-range fights. One of the early perks you can unlock is called Duellist. This perk will increase the Perfect Parry window by 50%, making Vanguard a force to be reckoned with in battles. At level 9 the Tactical Prowess perk will become available to enable you to regain Grapnel Launcher charges after performing a finisher with the ability. The level 27 perk, Collateral Damage, will deal damage to enemies that are in the way between you and your Grapnel Launcher target, making it an amazing quality-of-life perk while playing Vanguard. All the class perks are geared towards encouraging players to use the Grapnel Launcher as often as possible to finish off enemies for the squad and enable them to work on other incoming threats.

When to Use Grapnel Launcher and Enemy Priority

Focus on Finishing Elite Enemies

When you find yourself in the crosshairs of an incoming horde, you will want to focus on some of the Elite enemies that take more damage than normal. Depending on the weapon, Vanguard is more than capable of taking them down quickly at any range. Once they are ready for execution, you can use the Grapnel Launcher for a quick finisher. The Grapnel Launcher does initial damage to enemies too, so you don’t have to be afraid to use it to get to a troublesome target as soon as possible to take them out quickly. Vanguard is also capable of quick parries to stay alive when surrounded as well, making this class extremely helpful in larger hordes.

Vanguard is a class that is very much balanced around getting into a fight as fast as possible and providing support to annihilate any enemies that show up to surprise the squad. Vanguard is the opposite of Sniper but accomplishes a similar goal. Vanguard wants to zip around the battlefield and take down priority targets, whereas the Sniper wants to take them down from a distance. Vanguard rewards players for high-risk gameplay where they willingly engage in combat at all ranges.