The grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000 has no shortage of terrors and sinister forces among its denizens. Space Marine 2 is no different. After all, nothing says grisly quite like a Chainsword . The bloody brutality of Saber Interactive's third-person shooter & hack-n-slash tells a story of the war-torn, distant future. But it's not only the ferocity of the titular Space Marines that highlights the game's most notable imagery. The Tyranid swarms and Chaos armies are formidable, each with their own unique ways of inflicting pain and suffering upon you and your comrades.

The Flow of Combat

In Space Marine 2, you'll employ a combination of gunplay and hack-n-slash combat tactics. But don't worry, the enemy will also. Therefore, there will be a rigorous cadence to combat that you must pay attention to as the indicators become present throughout the carnage.

Parrying

Depending on the platform you're playing on, you'll want to press the parry button when the blue aura indicator appears over an enemy. That indicator is the telegraphing of an incoming attack that you can parry and put the enemy off balance. Smaller enemies can even be instantly killed during a successful parry.

You can also perform a perfect dodge when this indicator is present, if that fits your flow a bit easier. That dodge will grant you a devastating Focus Shot with your sidearm. Those can be just as valuable as a successful parry.

Dodging

Fans of Souls-like games know what it is to dodge repeatedly. While Space Marine 2 is not a Souls-like game, you will be dodging your little heart out when the swarms begin to overwhelm you and your team. You'll especially want to dodge any attack that is preceded by a red/orange auro-like indicator. This attack can not be deflected with a parry.

Shooting

There are a myriad of firearms at your disposal. Which gun you use depends on your preferred playstyle. There are long-range options, including the Bolt Sniper Rifle and the Las Fusil . There are plenty of automatic assault weapons, including the Auto Bolt Rifle and the Occulus Bolt Carbine . Heavy single-shot weapons like the Melta Rifle will help you take down hulking monstrosities like the Helbrute or Hive Tyrant .

Of course, every Space Marine needs a sidearm and melee weapon, which are often wielded together, one in each hand. Pair a Plasma Pistol with a Chainsword and you have yourself a swell Tyranid-busting partnership.

Grenades

Be sure to use grenades positioned throughout each mission to stun the boldest opponents. There are four types of grenades.

Frag Grenade

Krak Grenade

Shock Grenade

Melta Bomb

Frag grenades might be self-explanatory. But Krak grenades enable you to hit hostiles that might be normally difficult to nail with a grenade due to quick movements as it homes in on a target. The Shock grenade offers AoE damage to multiple hostiles at once, stunning them, and making them vulnerable to your attacks. The Melta Bomb is a larger explosion and is remotely activated by a detonator granting even more strategic opportunities.

Melee Combat

You'll be getting your hands bloody. There's no way you will be able to shoot all the Tyranids that rush your way. The only way to beat back the hordes is to perform melee combos that end in heavy attacks. Be wary, however, as some enemies like the Tyranid Warrior (Twin Swords) and the Tzaangors can block melee attacks.

The franchise-famous Chainsword or the Thunder Hammer can deliver heavy-damaging, but slower blows. If you want a melee weapon that delivers speed, the Combat Knife is your go-to. Make sure you equip the right weapon for your preferred playstyle.

Tyranids

The swarms of the Tyranid race are nothing to be trifled with. This race is the harbinger of doom and are considered world destroyers in Warhammer 40,000 lore. Their numbers are seemingly unending, and you'll feel the full impact of that in Space Marine 2. Each Tyranid serves a purpose and has its own set of abilities and weaknesses.

Below are all the Tyranids currently in-game. Click on a specific enemy for more details and tips for combat with this enemy type.

Drink Description Carnifex The Carnifex Tyranid is a brute that relies on charging and heavy attacks to bring down its prey. Gargoyles These winged creatures will keep you on your toes as they rain down pain and suffering on their targets. Hive Tyrant This boss-level beast will use quick combo strikes and venomous attacks with devastating impacts. Hormagaunts These lesser Tyranids often swarm targets. While easily defeated individually, they often seek to directly assault and overwhelm their opposition through sheer numbers. Lictor This cloaked monstrosity will disappear as quickly as it appears to claw and impale it's prey. Be on guard and ready to parry its strikes. Neurothrope The Neurothrope is a larger, more powerful variant of the Zoanthrope. While its tactics are the same, each of its psychic abilities are amplified greatly. Raveners This Tyranid monster burrows in the ground and then emerges with explosive force to assault its enemies. Ripper Swarms These dicey critters latch to their targets and consume their flesh. They often infest areas with a heavy Tyranid population. Spore Mines Spore Mines often travel in groups and track targets. They explode on impact or when impacted by gunfire. Termagants While considered a weaker Tyranid foe, the Termagant often positions itself at a distance and attacks its foes with ranged fleshborer firearms. Tyranid Warrior (Barbed Strangler) A Tyranid warrior often accompanies groups of Termagants and Hormagaunts. This variant fires pods that explode into an entanglement of poisonous thorns to entrap its enemies. Tyranid Warrior (Sword and Whip) A Tyranid warrior often accompanies groups of Termagants and Hormagaunts. This variant uses a powerful whip that cannot be parried to assault its foes. Tyranid Warrior (Twin Swords) A Tyranid warrior often accompanies groups of Termagants and Hormagaunts. This one uses its dual blades for quick combo melee strikes against its target. Tyranid Warrior (Venom Cannon) A Tyranid warrior often accompanies groups of Termagants and Hormagaunts. This variant can snipe foes from long distances with its acidic venom cannon. Zoanthrope This psychic Tyranid is powerful, lobbing energy blasts at any unsuspecting foe. When two are present, they share a link that allows them to take turns sharing an impenetrable shield barrier.

Forces of Chaos

What would the Space Marine's mission be without the dogged pursuit of crushing all forms of heresy? Cultists and former Space Marines who have been subjugated by Chaos and turned traitorous will help prop up the hellscape of this bleak future. These heretical forces come in many shapes and sizes, each with their own forms of hostility.

Click on a specific enemy below for more details and tips for combating them.

Drink Description Cultists Perhaps, the weakest enemy units in the game, heretical cultists often rely on ranged firepower. Exalted Sorcerer The Exalted Sorcerer is a twisted elite hostile that uses Warp energy to shield itself and fire powerful beams at its enemies. Exalted Sorcerer Imureh This maniacal sorceror will ultimately test your mettle in a multi-stage clash in the campaign's finale. Helbrute This boss-level hulking monstrosity uses a combination of a Plasma Cannon and a Thunder Hammer to devastate its foes. Heldrake The Heldrake is a fantastical beast fueled by daemon power. It'll unleash its fury through heavy flame attacks. Rubric Marine (Baleflamer) These chaos-powered Space Marines are formidable. This version unleashes a torrent of flame that may be difficult evading for targets within range. Rubric Marine (Warpfire Bolter) These chaos-powered Space Marines are formidable. This version fires deadly volleys at range from a Warpfire Bolter weapon. Scarab Occult Terminators (Melee) These shells of former Space Marines, much like the other forces of Chaos, are agile and deadly capable of dealing multiple damaging blows in quick succession. Don't underestimate their speed based on their size. Scarab Occult Terminators (Ranged) These shells of former Space Marines, much like the other forces of Chaos, are armed with high-powered cannons capable of wearing down the most persistent among the Adeptus Astartes. Tzaangors This human/beast hybrids typically charge and assault their targets with all their might. Some are equipped with shields for defense.