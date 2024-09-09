As a Space Marine, your weapons are your livelihood. You are the sword and shield that stands in between the forces of heresy and the Imperium. Therefore, it's in your best interest to upgrade the weaponry at your disposal every chance you get. Weapons Perks offer an array of benefits and boosts to a weapon's overall performance. As you progress through the game, you'll undoubtedly unlock many of these perks for your most favored weapons.

How to Unlock Weapon Perks

Weapon Perks only take effect in the Operations mode of Space Marine 2. When in the armoury, select your weapon slot and find the weapon you're aiming to upgrade, such as the Heavy Bolt Pistol . Just under the weapon image are two buttons: Version and Perk Tree. Which Version you have will determine which perks you have access to. On the Version screen, you'll see that each weapon has four tiers.

Standard

Master-Crafted (1,500 XP)

Artificer (7,500 XP)

Relic (17,000 XP)

Each Tier can be unlocked at the indicated weapon XP level indicated in the listing above. The operative word here is "can." Once you reach this weapon XP level, you can then spend an Armoury Data piece in order to unlock the tier.

Armoury Data

Armoury Data can be found throughout the Campaign or Operations missions. Also, the type of data piece that you will find depends on the Threat Level (difficulty) you are playing on. For instance, Minimal and Average settings will only ever furnish a Green Armoury Data. The Green pieces can be used to unlock the Master-Crafted Tiers of weapons. See all three types of Armoury Data below.

Icon Tier Unlock Master-Crafted: This (Green) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Minimal or Average. Artificer: This (Purple) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Substantial. Relic: This (Gold) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Ruthless.

Mastery Points

You'll then need Mastery Points to unlock the actual perks on the weapons perks page within each of the Tiers you've obtained. So, how do you obtain Mastery Points? Well, that is really quite simple. Each version of weapon within a tier has its own XP gauge. As you use the weapon you obtain XP for the overall weapon as well as XP for the version you have equipped. Each version has its own unique set of stats. Once the XP gauge for a version fills up entirely, you'll obtain a Mastery Point.

Go to the Perks view of the weapon to select which Perk you'd like to unlock using a Mastery Point. All perks have either one or multiple connections to other perks that form a "perk tree." You can only activate perks within the line of connections you initially select in the Standard tier.

All Weapons Perks And Their Associated Weapons

Perks are powerful assets. After all, it's through perks that you essentially "level-up" your power in Operations mode - if you want to look at this from an RPG perspective. You're going to need those boosts if you intend to hold your own in harsher difficulties. Below is a comprehensive listing of all Weapons Perks available in-game including the weapons that have these perks available for unlock. If you'd like to know about Weapons and the Version upgrades, click here.