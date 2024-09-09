As a Space Marine, your weapons are your livelihood. You are the sword and shield that stands in between the forces of heresy and the Imperium. Therefore, it's in your best interest to upgrade the weaponry at your disposal every chance you get. Weapons Perks offer an array of benefits and boosts to a weapon's overall performance. As you progress through the game, you'll undoubtedly unlock many of these perks for your most favored weapons.
How to Unlock Weapon Perks
Weapon Perks only take effect in the Operations mode of Space Marine 2. When in the armoury, select your weapon slot and find the weapon you're aiming to upgrade, such as the Heavy Bolt Pistol . Just under the weapon image are two buttons: Version and Perk Tree. Which Version you have will determine which perks you have access to. On the Version screen, you'll see that each weapon has four tiers.
- Standard
- Master-Crafted (1,500 XP)
- Artificer (7,500 XP)
- Relic (17,000 XP)
Each Tier can be unlocked at the indicated weapon XP level indicated in the listing above. The operative word here is "can." Once you reach this weapon XP level, you can then spend an Armoury Data piece in order to unlock the tier.
Armoury Data
Armoury Data can be found throughout the Campaign or Operations missions. Also, the type of data piece that you will find depends on the Threat Level (difficulty) you are playing on. For instance, Minimal and Average settings will only ever furnish a Green Armoury Data. The Green pieces can be used to unlock the Master-Crafted Tiers of weapons. See all three types of Armoury Data below.
|
Icon
|
Tier Unlock
|
|
Master-Crafted: This (Green) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Minimal or Average.
|
|
Artificer: This (Purple) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Substantial.
|
|
Relic: This (Gold) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Ruthless.
Mastery Points
You'll then need Mastery Points to unlock the actual perks on the weapons perks page within each of the Tiers you've obtained. So, how do you obtain Mastery Points? Well, that is really quite simple. Each version of weapon within a tier has its own XP gauge. As you use the weapon you obtain XP for the overall weapon as well as XP for the version you have equipped. Each version has its own unique set of stats. Once the XP gauge for a version fills up entirely, you'll obtain a Mastery Point.
Go to the Perks view of the weapon to select which Perk you'd like to unlock using a Mastery Point. All perks have either one or multiple connections to other perks that form a "perk tree." You can only activate perks within the line of connections you initially select in the Standard tier.
All Weapons Perks And Their Associated Weapons
Perks are powerful assets. After all, it's through perks that you essentially "level-up" your power in Operations mode - if you want to look at this from an RPG perspective. You're going to need those boosts if you intend to hold your own in harsher difficulties. Below is a comprehensive listing of all Weapons Perks available in-game including the weapons that have these perks available for unlock. If you'd like to know about Weapons and the Version upgrades, click here.
|
Gourd
|
Available Weapons
|
Description
|
|
After using a Class Ability, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds.
|
|
After using a Class Ability, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%. Maximum Spread decreases by 25%.
|
|
When your Health drops below 30% , the equipped Weapon instantly rebuilds.
|
|
When your Health drops below 30%, your Ammo Reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.
|
|
When your Health is below 30% shots Charge faster.
|
|
Recoil is reduced by 25%
|
|
Aftershock gains additional spin.
|
|
After a perfectly timed Dodge, Headshots deal 35% more Damage for 5 seconds.
|
|
Radius of Beam Weapons increases by 10%.
|
|
When you have a full Armour, Melee Damage increases by 10%.
|
|
Damage radius of Charged Shot increases by 5%
|
|
After killing 3 enemies or more with one shot, you deal 25% more Damage for 5 seconds.
|
|
When preparing Aftershock, you take 10% less Ranged Damage
|
|
Damage against Chaos enemies increases by 10%.
|
|
Melee Damage against Chaos enemies increases by 10%.
|
|
Charged Shots generate 10% less Heat.
|
|
While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits.
|
|
Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage.
|
|
Enemies at a distance of no more than 15 metres take 10% more Damage.
|
|
After a successful Heavy Attack, the next Light Attack deals 10% more Melee Damage.
|
|
Common Shots generate 10% less Heat.
|
|
Projectile speed of Common Shots increases by 25%.
|
|
Backfist 2 and Thrust Jab 2 area-of-effect radius increases by 50%.
|
|
When your Ammo Reserve is less than 20% of your Ammo capacity. Melee Damage increases by 20%.
|
|
Enemies hit by Stomp deal 30% less Damage for 4 seconds. Cooldown is 10 seconds.
|
|
Pommel Smash deals 50% more Damage.
|
|
After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, you deal 25% more Damage for 5 seconds.
|
|
When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage.
|
|
Damage increases by 10%.
|
|
Charged Shots from Plasma Weapons use 2 less energy.
|
|
After reloading while having Low Ammo, Headshots deal 35% more Damage for 5 seconds.
|
|
When you have Low Ammo, Maximum Spread decreases by 25%.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%, killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with Melee Damage restores Health by 5%.
|
|
After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon. Headshots deal 50% more Damage for 5 seconds.
|
|
After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds.
|
|
Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy restores 10% of your maximum Ammo Reserve. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.
|
|
After a perfectly timed Dodge, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 5 seconds.
|
|
After a perfectly timed Dodge, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds
|
|
After a perfectly timed Dodge, Effective Range increases by 3 metres for 5 seconds.
|
|
After a Finisher, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 5 seconds.
|
|
After a Finisher, Effective Range increases by 3 metres for 5 seconds.
|
|
Magazine size increases by 15% of the maximum
|
|
Melee Damage against Extremis-level enemies increases by 15%.
|
|
Aftershock preparation time is reduced by 30%.
|
|
Killing an enemy restores Armour 0.5 seconds earlier.
|
|
Reload all Weapons 10% faster.
|
|
Weapons cool 15% faster.
|
|
After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.
|
|
The first shot after a Reload deals 10% more Damage.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%, you take 50% less Health Damage while preparing Heavy Attacks.
|
|
Switches Punch with Full Throttle. Hold the attack button to prepare the attack. Damage increases by 100% per 1 second while preparing.
|
|
Damage increases by 10% against Terminus enemies.
|
|
Switches Thrust Jab with Ground Shake. Slam the ground to deal area-of-effect Damage in a 10-metre radius.
|
|
After a Gun Strike, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.
|
|
While performing a Light Combo, you take 15% less Ranged Damage.
|
|
Headshots deal 10% more Damage.
|
|
Cannon Punch deals 50% more Damage.
|
|
While in Heavy Stance, Fire Rate increases by 15%.
|
|
While in Heavy Stance, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits.
|
|
While in Heavy Stance, you deal 15% more Damage.
|
|
While in Heavy Stance. Maximum SPread decreases by 10%.
|
|
Heavy Attack Preparation time is reduced by 30%. Applies to following attacks. Thrust Jab. Backfist. Hammer Hook. Backfist 2. Thrust Jab 2.
|
|
When in Heavy Stance, shots Charge 10% faster.
|
|
Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 25% when firing without aiming.
|
|
The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%, killing 3 enemies or more with one shot restores Health by 5%
|
|
After a Gun Strike, Recoil is reduced by 25% for 5 seconds.
|
|
After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession with a LIght Combo, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back for 5 seconds. Cooldown is 10 seconds.
|
|
Each consecutive Heavy Attack increases Heavy Attack Melee Damage by 3% (up to 30%) for 3 seconds.
|
|
Enemies at a distance of no more than 20 metres take 10% more Damage.
|
|
When your Health drops below 30% your Ammo Reserve is restored by a full magazine. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.
|
|
Melee Damage against Majoris-level enemies increases by 10%.
|
|
Melee Damage against Minoris-level enemies increases by 20%.
|
|
Each consecutive Light Attack increases Light Attack Melee Damage by 3% (up to 30%) for 3 seconds.
|
|
A fully prepared Aftershock hit restores 1 Armour Segment
|
|
After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled.
|
|
Weapon Heating decreases by 10%
|
|
Fire Rate increases by 10%.
|
|
Each shot penetrates 1 additional target
|
|
Maximum Spread decreases by 10%
|
|
Effective Range increases by 1 metre.
|
|
Melee Damage increases by 5%
|
|
Shots Charge 15% faster.
|
|
Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%.
|
|
Projectile speed of Plasma Weapons increases by 50%.
|
|
When your Health is below 30%, a successful Backfist 2 or Thrust Jab 2 attack restores 1 Armour Segment.