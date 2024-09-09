Quick Links

As a Space Marine, your weapons are your livelihood. You are the sword and shield that stands in between the forces of heresy and the Imperium. Therefore, it's in your best interest to upgrade the weaponry at your disposal every chance you get. Weapons Perks offer an array of benefits and boosts to a weapon's overall performance. As you progress through the game, you'll undoubtedly unlock many of these perks for your most favored weapons.

How to Unlock Weapon Perks

space-marine-2-weapon-perks

Weapon Perks only take effect in the Operations mode of Space Marine 2. When in the armoury, select your weapon slot and find the weapon you're aiming to upgrade, such as the Heavy Bolt Pistol . Just under the weapon image are two buttons: Version and Perk Tree. Which Version you have will determine which perks you have access to. On the Version screen, you'll see that each weapon has four tiers.

  • Standard
  • Master-Crafted (1,500 XP)
  • Artificer (7,500 XP)
  • Relic (17,000 XP)

Each Tier can be unlocked at the indicated weapon XP level indicated in the listing above. The operative word here is "can." Once you reach this weapon XP level, you can then spend an Armoury Data piece in order to unlock the tier.

Armoury Data

Armoury Data can be found throughout the Campaign or Operations missions. Also, the type of data piece that you will find depends on the Threat Level (difficulty) you are playing on. For instance, Minimal and Average settings will only ever furnish a Green Armoury Data. The Green pieces can be used to unlock the Master-Crafted Tiers of weapons. See all three types of Armoury Data below.

Icon

Tier Unlock

space-marine-2-green-armoury-data

Master-Crafted: This (Green) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Minimal or Average.

space-marine-2-purple-armoury-data

Artificer: This (Purple) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Substantial.

space-marine-2-gold-armoury-data

Relic: This (Gold) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Ruthless.

Mastery Points

You'll then need Mastery Points to unlock the actual perks on the weapons perks page within each of the Tiers you've obtained. So, how do you obtain Mastery Points? Well, that is really quite simple. Each version of weapon within a tier has its own XP gauge. As you use the weapon you obtain XP for the overall weapon as well as XP for the version you have equipped. Each version has its own unique set of stats. Once the XP gauge for a version fills up entirely, you'll obtain a Mastery Point.

Go to the Perks view of the weapon to select which Perk you'd like to unlock using a Mastery Point. All perks have either one or multiple connections to other perks that form a "perk tree." You can only activate perks within the line of connections you initially select in the Standard tier.

All Weapons Perks And Their Associated Weapons

Perks are powerful assets. After all, it's through perks that you essentially "level-up" your power in Operations mode - if you want to look at this from an RPG perspective. You're going to need those boosts if you intend to hold your own in harsher difficulties. Below is a comprehensive listing of all Weapons Perks available in-game including the weapons that have these perks available for unlock. If you'd like to know about Weapons and the Version upgrades, click here.

Gourd

Available Weapons

Description

Able Precision

  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle

After using a Class Ability, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds.

Able Reload

  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle

After using a Class Ability, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.

Adamant Hunter

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolter

When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage.

Adamant Precision

  • Auto Bolt Rifle

When your Health is below 30%. Maximum Spread decreases by 25%.

Adamant Reload

  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Melta Rifle

When your Health drops below 30% , the equipped Weapon instantly rebuilds.

Adamant Restoration

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Las Fusil
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

When your Health drops below 30%, your Ammo Reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

Adamant Velocity

  • Las Fusil
  • Artificer

When your Health is below 30% shots Charge faster.

Adamantine Grip

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Carbine

Recoil is reduced by 25%

Aftershock Improved

  • Thunder Hammer

Aftershock gains additional spin.

Agile Hunter

  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle

After a perfectly timed Dodge, Headshots deal 35% more Damage for 5 seconds.

Amplification

  • Las Fusil

Radius of Beam Weapons increases by 10%.

Armoured Strength

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Fist
  • Combat Knife
  • Chainsword

When you have a full Armour, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

Blast Radius

  • Plasma Incinerator

Damage radius of Charged Shot increases by 5%

Brutal Rampage

  • Las Fusil

After killing 3 enemies or more with one shot, you deal 25% more Damage for 5 seconds.

Calm Before The Storm

  • Thunder Hammer

When preparing Aftershock, you take 10% less Ranged Damage

Chaos Eliminator

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Multi-Melta
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

Damage against Chaos enemies increases by 10%.

Chaos Slayer

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Fist
  • Combat Knife
  • Chainsword

Melee Damage against Chaos enemies increases by 10%.

Charged Cooling

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Charged Shots generate 10% less Heat.

Charging Immunity

  • Las Fusil

While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits.

Cleaving Fire

  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine

Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage.

Close Combat

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol

Enemies at a distance of no more than 15 metres take 10% more Damage.

Combo

  • Power Fist

After a successful Heavy Attack, the next Light Attack deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Common Cooling

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Common Shots generate 10% less Heat.

Common Speed

  • Plasma Incinerator

Projectile speed of Common Shots increases by 25%.

Concussive Impact

  • Power Fist

Backfist 2 and Thrust Jab 2 area-of-effect radius increases by 50%.

Contingency Plan

  • Heavy Bolter
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator
  • Multi-Melta

When your Ammo Reserve is less than 20% of your Ammo capacity. Melee Damage increases by 20%.

Crushing Heel

  • Chainsword

Enemies hit by Stomp deal 30% less Damage for 4 seconds. Cooldown is 10 seconds.

Dead End

  • Thunder Hammer

Pommel Smash deals 50% more Damage.

Death Strike

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Multi-Melta

After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, you deal 25% more Damage for 5 seconds.

Discipline

  • Heavy Bolter

When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage.

Divine Might

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Melta Rifle
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

Damage increases by 10%.

Efficient Charge

  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Charged Shots from Plasma Weapons use 2 less energy.

Efficient Hunter

  • Instigator Bolt Carbine

After reloading while having Low Ammo, Headshots deal 35% more Damage for 5 seconds.

Efficient Precision

  • Heavy Bolter

When you have Low Ammo, Maximum Spread decreases by 25%.

Elite Health

  • Multi-Melta

When your Health is below 30%, killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with Melee Damage restores Health by 5%.

Elite Hunter

  • Bolt Pistol

After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon. Headshots deal 50% more Damage for 5 seconds.

Elite Precision

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol

After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds.

Elite Restoration

  • Multi-Melta

Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy restores 10% of your maximum Ammo Reserve. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

Elusive Fire

  • Melta Rifle
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

After a perfectly timed Dodge, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

Elusive Precision

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

After a perfectly timed Dodge, Maximum Spread decreases by 25% for 5 seconds

Elusive Range

  • Melta Rifle

After a perfectly timed Dodge, Effective Range increases by 3 metres for 5 seconds.

Executioner's Fire

  • Multi-Melta

After a Finisher, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

Executioner's Range

  • Multi-Melta

After a Finisher, Effective Range increases by 3 metres for 5 seconds.

Extended Magazine

  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Melta Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Melta Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

Magazine size increases by 15% of the maximum

Extremis Slayer

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Combat Knife
  • Chainsword

Melee Damage against Extremis-level enemies increases by 15%.

Fast Preparation

  • Thunder Hammer

Aftershock preparation time is reduced by 30%.

Fast Regeneration

  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Las Fusil
  • Multi-Melta
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Melta Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle

Killing an enemy restores Armour 0.5 seconds earlier.

Fast Reload

  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Melta Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Melta Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle

Reload all Weapons 10% faster.

Fast Venting

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Weapons cool 15% faster.

Finisher Reload

  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.

First Shot

  • Plasma Incinerator

The first shot after a Reload deals 10% more Damage.

Focused Intention

  • Power Fist

When your Health is below 30%, you take 50% less Health Damage while preparing Heavy Attacks.

Full Throttle

  • Chainsword

Switches Punch with Full Throttle. Hold the attack button to prepare the attack. Damage increases by 100% per 1 second while preparing.

Great Might

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Las Fusil
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Melta Rifle

Damage increases by 10% against Terminus enemies.

Ground Shake

  • Power Fist

Switches Thrust Jab with Ground Shake. Slam the ground to deal area-of-effect Damage in a 10-metre radius.

Gun Strike Reload

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol

After a Gun Strike, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads.

Hard Target

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Chainsword
  • Combat Knife

While performing a Light Combo, you take 15% less Ranged Damage.

Head Hunter

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Las Fusil
  • Bolt Sniper RIfle
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine

Headshots deal 10% more Damage.

Heavy Armament

  • Power Fist

Cannon Punch deals 50% more Damage.

Heavy Fire

  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator
  • Multi-Melta

While in Heavy Stance, Fire Rate increases by 15%.

Heavy Immunity

  • Heavy Bolter
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator
  • Multi-Melta

While in Heavy Stance, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits.

Heavy Might

  • Heavy Bolter
  • Multi-Melta

While in Heavy Stance, you deal 15% more Damage.

Heavy Precision

  • Heavy Bolter

While in Heavy Stance. Maximum SPread decreases by 10%.

Heavy Preparation

  • Power Fist

Heavy Attack Preparation time is reduced by 30%. Applies to following attacks. Thrust Jab. Backfist. Hammer Hook. Backfist 2. Thrust Jab 2.

Heavy Velocity

  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

When in Heavy Stance, shots Charge 10% faster.

Honed Precision

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Las Fusil
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 25% when firing without aiming.

Increased Capacity

  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Las Fusil
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Multi-Melta
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Multi-Melta
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%.

Instant Health

  • Las Fusil

When your Health is below 30%, killing 3 enemies or more with one shot restores Health by 5%

Iron Grip

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol

After a Gun Strike, Recoil is reduced by 25% for 5 seconds.

Kill Streak

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Combat Knife
  • Chainsword

After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession with a LIght Combo, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back for 5 seconds. Cooldown is 10 seconds.

Kinetic Energy

  • Combat Knife

Each consecutive Heavy Attack increases Heavy Attack Melee Damage by 3% (up to 30%) for 3 seconds.

Long Shot

  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle

Enemies at a distance of no more than 20 metres take 10% more Damage.

Magazine Restoration

  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Melta Rifle
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

When your Health drops below 30% your Ammo Reserve is restored by a full magazine. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

Majoris Slayer

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Fist
  • Chainsword

Melee Damage against Majoris-level enemies increases by 10%.

Minoris Slayer

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Fist
  • Chainsword

Melee Damage against Minoris-level enemies increases by 20%.

Momentum Gain

  • Chainsword

Each consecutive Light Attack increases Light Attack Melee Damage by 3% (up to 30%) for 3 seconds.

Patience Rewarded

  • Thunder Hammer

A fully prepared Aftershock hit restores 1 Armour Segment

Perfect Cooling

  • Heavy Bolter

After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled.

Perpetual Cooling

  • Heavy Bolter

Weapon Heating decreases by 10%

Perpetual Fire

  • Melta Rifle

Fire Rate increases by 10%.

Perpetual Penetration

  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine

Each shot penetrates 1 additional target

Perpetual Precision

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Carbine
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine

Maximum Spread decreases by 10%

Perpetual Range

  • Melta Rifle
  • Multi-Melta

Effective Range increases by 1 metre.

Perpetual Strength

  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Fist
  • Combat Knife
  • Chainsword

Melee Damage increases by 5%

Perpetual Velocity

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Las Fusil

Shots Charge 15% faster.

Plasma Collection

  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%.

Plasma Speed

  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Projectile speed of Plasma Weapons increases by 50%.

Rally

  • Power Fist

When your Health is below 30%, a successful Backfist 2 or Thrust Jab 2 attack restores 1 Armour Segment.