In Space Marine 2, your ultimate aim will be to shred Tyranid and Heretical forces limb from limb as you accomplish the goals of the Imperium. Big, burly Space Marines wouldn't be quite as effective as merchants of death without their tools of the trade. Whether you're playing the Campaign, Operations missions, or combating fellow players in the Eternal War pvp mode, you'll want to equip the best firearm and up-close-and-personal melee weapon that best suits your playstyle whether it be a Thunder Hammer or devastating Melta Rifle .

Weapon Upgrades

The co-op mode, Operations, allows you to upgrade your weapons with the use of Armoury Data. There are four tiers for every weapon. They are as follows:

Standard

Master-Crafted (1,500 XP)

Artificer (7,500 XP)

Relic (17,000 XP)

Armoury Data

While using a specific weapon, you'll gain XP toward that weapon. You can unlock each tier using an Armoury Data once you've reached the weapon XP required for a specific tier as indicated above. Armoury Data can be found during Campaign or Operations mission playthroughs. Keep in mind there are 3 Armoury Data types that coincide with the 3 upgraded tiers.

Icon Tier Unlock Master-Crafted: This (Green) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Minimal or Average. Artificer: This (Purple) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Substantial. Relic: This (Gold) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Ruthless.

Weapon Versions

Within each tier, there are multiple versions available for selection. Each weapon version has a different skin and set of stats in Operations mode. The stats do not change in Eternal War mode (PvP) as that would create balancing issues. However, the skins are still available in Eternal War for each version you unlock.

Stats are important, however, if you're angling to have a greater impact in Operations. Some boosts offer greater damage impact, while others increase accuracy or ammo capacity.

However, just because the weapon is considered an upgrade in a new tier doesn't mean there aren't any debuffs. Some weapons may boost certain stats while downgrading others. So, pay attention to the shifts as you hover over each version. The below image gallery demonstrates this shift in stats.

Weapon Perks

Aside from cosmetics and stat changes, there is one additional option for customization when it comes to weaponry. Weapon Perks offer you permament buffs once unlocked for a specific weapon. Perks align with the unlockable tiers. There are perks available in the Standard, Master-Crafted, Artificer, and Relic tiers. They can only be unlocked when those specific tiers are unlocked. However, you will also need a Mastery Point in order to unlock a specific perk.

So, how do you obtain a Mastery Point? While you earn XP for a weapon, you'll also earn XP for a specific Version within each Tier. Once that Version XP gauge is maxed out, you'll earn a Mastery Point. If, for instance, there are four weapon versions available under the Master-Crafted tier, it'd be the best course of action to switch to one of the other versions after you max out one to ensure you're constantly earning Mastery Points to expend on perks.

All Weapons

Below is a comprehensive list of each weapon available in-game along with their subsequent version upgrades. Click on a specific weapon for further details.

Bolt Pistol

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Plasma Pistol

Bolt Rifle

Auto Bolt Rifle

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Bolt Carbine

Instigator Bolt Rifle

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Plasma Incinerator