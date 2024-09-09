In Space Marine 2, your ultimate aim will be to shred Tyranid and Heretical forces limb from limb as you accomplish the goals of the Imperium. Big, burly Space Marines wouldn't be quite as effective as merchants of death without their tools of the trade. Whether you're playing the Campaign, Operations missions, or combating fellow players in the Eternal War pvp mode, you'll want to equip the best firearm and up-close-and-personal melee weapon that best suits your playstyle whether it be a Thunder Hammer or devastating Melta Rifle .

Weapon Upgrades

The co-op mode, Operations, allows you to upgrade your weapons with the use of Armoury Data. There are four tiers for every weapon. They are as follows:

  • Standard
  • Master-Crafted (1,500 XP)
  • Artificer (7,500 XP)
  • Relic (17,000 XP)

Armoury Data

While using a specific weapon, you'll gain XP toward that weapon. You can unlock each tier using an Armoury Data once you've reached the weapon XP required for a specific tier as indicated above. Armoury Data can be found during Campaign or Operations mission playthroughs. Keep in mind there are 3 Armoury Data types that coincide with the 3 upgraded tiers.

Icon

Tier Unlock

space-marine-2-green-armoury-data

Master-Crafted: This (Green) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Minimal or Average.

space-marine-2-purple-armoury-data

Artificer: This (Purple) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Substantial.

space-marine-2-gold-armoury-data

Relic: This (Gold) Armoury Data type can be found in the Campaign and also in Operations when running missions on Threat level Ruthless.

Weapon Versions

Within each tier, there are multiple versions available for selection. Each weapon version has a different skin and set of stats in Operations mode. The stats do not change in Eternal War mode (PvP) as that would create balancing issues. However, the skins are still available in Eternal War for each version you unlock.

space-marine-2-weapon-versions

Stats are important, however, if you're angling to have a greater impact in Operations. Some boosts offer greater damage impact, while others increase accuracy or ammo capacity.

However, just because the weapon is considered an upgrade in a new tier doesn't mean there aren't any debuffs. Some weapons may boost certain stats while downgrading others. So, pay attention to the shifts as you hover over each version. The below image gallery demonstrates this shift in stats.

Weapon Perks

Aside from cosmetics and stat changes, there is one additional option for customization when it comes to weaponry. Weapon Perks offer you permament buffs once unlocked for a specific weapon. Perks align with the unlockable tiers. There are perks available in the Standard, Master-Crafted, Artificer, and Relic tiers. They can only be unlocked when those specific tiers are unlocked. However, you will also need a Mastery Point in order to unlock a specific perk.

space-marine-2-weapon-perks

So, how do you obtain a Mastery Point? While you earn XP for a weapon, you'll also earn XP for a specific Version within each Tier. Once that Version XP gauge is maxed out, you'll earn a Mastery Point. If, for instance, there are four weapon versions available under the Master-Crafted tier, it'd be the best course of action to switch to one of the other versions after you max out one to ensure you're constantly earning Mastery Points to expend on perks.

All Weapons

Below is a comprehensive list of each weapon available in-game along with their subsequent version upgrades. Click on a specific weapon for further details.

Bolt Pistol

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Bolt Pistol

Standard

2+

5+

4+

8+

1

5

12

120

Bolt Pistol (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

3

6

4+

8+

1

5

12

120

Bolt Pistol (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

3

5+

4+

8+

1

5

14

140

Bolt Pistol (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

3+

6+

4+

8+

1

5

12

120

Bolt Pistol (Drogos Reclamation)

Artificer

3+

5+

4+

8+

1

5

16

160

Bolt Pistol (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

4

7

4+

8+

1

5

12

120

Bolt Pistol (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

4

5+

4+

8+

1

5

18

180

Bolt Pistol (Ophelian Liberation - Beta)

Relic

4+

5+

4+

8+

1

5

12

120

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Standard

4+

7

3

8+

2

6

8

80

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

5

7+

3

8+

2

6

8

80

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

5

7

3

8+

2

6

10

100

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

5+

8

3

8+

2

6

10

100

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

5+

7

3

8+

2

6

12

120

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Drogos Reclamation - Beta)

Artificer

6

7

3

8+

2

6

10

100

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

6

8+

3

8+

2

6

8

80

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

6

7

3

8+

2

6

14

140

Heavy Bolt Pistol (Ophelian Liberation - Beta)

Relic

6+

7

3

8+

2

6

8

80

Plasma Pistol

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Venting Speed

Range

Magazine Capacity

Plasma Pistol

Standard

3+

6+

3+

5

6

90

Plasma Pistol (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

4

6+

3+

6

6

90

Plasma Pistol (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

4

6+

3+

6

6

100

Plasma Pistol (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

5

6+

3+

7

6

90

Plasma Pistol (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

5

6+

3+

5

6

110

Plasma Pistol (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

5+

6+

3+

8

6

90

Plasma Pistol (Ophelian Liberation)

Relic

5+

6+

4+

5

6

90

Bolt Rifle

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Bolt Rifle

Standard

3

5+

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted)

Master-Crafted

3+

6

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted with Grenade Launcher)

Master-Crafted

3+

5+

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

4

6+

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

4

5+

4

5+

3

7

30

150

Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation - Beta)

Artificer

4+

5+

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

4+

7

4

5

3

7

25

125

Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

4+

5+

4

6

3

7

32

160

Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade with Grenade Launcher)

Relic

4+

5+

4

5

3

7

25

125

Auto Bolt Rifle

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Auto Bolt Rifle

Standard

2

4

6+

5

2

5

35

175

Auto Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

3+

4

6+

5

2

5

35

175

Auto Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

2+

4

6+

5

2

5

38

190

Auto Bolt Rifle (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

3

5

6+

5

2

5

35

175

Auto Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation)

Artificer

3

4

6+

5

2

5

42

210

Auto Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

3+

5+

6+

5

2

5

35

175

Auto Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation)

Relic

3+

4

6+

5

2

5

45

225

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Standard

2+

4+

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

3

5

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

3+

4+

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Salvation of Bakka - Alpha)

Artificer

3+

5+

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Salvation of Bakka - Beta)

Artificer

4

4+

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

3+

4+

5

5

4

6

55

220

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation - Beta)

Artificer

3+

5

5

4+

5

6

50

200

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha)

Relic

4

6

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade - Beta)

Relic

4+

4+

5

4+

4

6

45

180

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

4

4+

5

5+

4

6

60

240

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation - Beta)

Relic

4

5+

5

4+

4

6

55

220

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Standard

5

10

2

5

4

10

12

36

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

5+

10

2

5

4

10

14

42

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

6

10

2

5

4

10

12

36

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

6

10

2

5

4

10

16

48

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Drogos Reclamation)

Artificer

6+

10

2

5

4

10

12

36

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

6+

10

2

5

4

10

18

54

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

7

10

2

5

4

10

12

36

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Ophelian Liberation - Beta)

Relic

6+

10

3

5

4

10

12

36

Bolt Carbine

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Bolt Carbine

Standard

1+

3

8+

5+

1

3

30

210

Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted)

Master-Crafted

2

3+

8+

5+

1

3

30

210

Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted Marksman)

Master-Crafted

3

7+

4+

4

3

8

20

120

Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka)

Artificer

2+

4

8+

5+

1

3

30

210

Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka Marksman)

Artificer

3+

8

4+

4

3

8

20

120

Bolt Carbine (Drogos Reclamation)

Artificer

2+

3

8+

5+

1

3

36

252

Bolt Carbine (Drogos Reclamation Marksman)

Artificer

4+

7

4+

4

3

8

20

120

Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade)

Relic

3

4+

8+

5+

1

3

30

210

Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade Marksman)

Relic

4+

8+

4+

4

3

8

20

120

Bolt Carbine (Ophelian Liberation)

Relic

3

3

8+

5+

1

3

40

280

Bolt Carbine (Ophelian Liberation Marksman)

Relic

5

7

4+

4

3

8

20

120

Instigator Bolt Rifle

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Standard

2+

7

9

4

2

8

24

144

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

3

7+

9

4

2

8

24

144

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

3

7

9

4

2

8

27

162

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka - Alpha)

Artificer

3+

8

9

4

2

8

24

144

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka - Beta)

Artificer

3+

7

9

4

2

8

30

180

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

4

7

9

4

2

8

24

144

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha)

Relic

4

8+

9

4

2

8

24

144

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade - Beta)

Relic

4

7

9

4

2

8

32

192

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Ophelian Liberation)

Relic

4+

7

9

4

2

8

24

144

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Reloading Speed

Piercing

Range

Magazine Capacity

Ammo Reserve

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Standard

2

3+

7

4+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

2+

4

7

4+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

2+

3+

7

4+

1

4

33

231

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka - Alpha)

Artificer

3

4+

7

4+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Salvation of Bakka - Beta)

Artificer

3

3+

7

4+

1

4

36

252

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Drogos Reclamation)

Artificer

3+

3+

7

4+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha)

Relic

3+

5

7

+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Gathalamor Crusade - Beta)

Relic

3+

3+

7

4+

1

4

40

280

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Ophelian Liberation - Alpha)

Relic

4

3+

7

4+

1

4

30

210

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Ophelian Liberation - Beta)

Relic

3+

4+

7

4+

1

4

36

252

Plasma Incinerator

Weapon

Tier

Firepwer

Accuracy

Rate of Fire

Venting Speed

Range

Magazine Capacity

Plasma Incinerator

Standard

4+

6+

2+

4

7

130

Plasma Incinerator (Master-Crafted - Alpha)

Master-Crafted

5+

6+

2+

5

7

130

Plasma Incinerator (Master-Crafted - Beta)

Master-Crafted

5+

6+

2+

4

7

140

Plasma Incinerator (Salvation of Bakka - Alpha)

Artificer

6

6+

2+

6

7

130

Plasma Incinerator (Salvation of Bakka - Beta)

Artificer

6

6+

2+

4

7

150

Plasma Incinerator (Drogos Reclamation - Alpha)

Artificer

6

6+

3+

4

7

130

Plasma Incinerator (Drogos Reclamation - Beta)

Artificer

6+

6+

2+

4

7

130

Plasma Incinerator (Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha)

Relic

7

6+

2+

7

7

130

Plasma Incinerato