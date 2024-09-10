Quick Links Database Guides

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 database. Here you will find a compendium of information including tooltips and guides that will aid you in your quest to defend the Imperium of Man from the forces of Heresy. Whether you want to gauge the stats on all variations of the Chainsword or find all the Increased Capacity weapon perks by weapon type to maximize your arsenal, we've got you covered There are three modes of play in Space Marine 2:

Campaign: This is a story-centric mode where players take control of Titus, a once disgraced Ultramarine now in command once again of his own unit. This mode can be played as a single-player experience with two AI controlled squadmates: Gadriel and Chairon. It can also be played as a co-op experience where other players can take control of Gadriel and Chairon.

Operations: Operations mode is a series of missions featuring a second squad of three Space Marines led by Decimus that narratively run concurrently with the campaign missions. Here players can choose between 6 classes each with their own available weaponry and unique abilities and perk trees. You can also earn Perk Points to unlock weaponry, perks, or armor customizations. It can also be played from a single-player perspective, but is designed for the co-op experience.

Eternal War: This mode is a PvP mode that pits the Adeptus Astartes (Space Marines of the Imperium) against the Heretic Astartes (traitorous Space Marines subjugated by Chaos). There is a progression sequence specific to PvP that enables you to unlock weaponry for this type of play. There are three modes currently available: Annihilation: This is essentially Team Deathmatch. Each kill is 1 point for your team. The first team to reach 50 points wins. Capture & Control: In this mode, players must capture a point and maintain control of the area from the other team in order to earn points. Seize Ground: This mode is akin to Domination mode in other titles like Call of Duty. There are 3 zones that both teams must fight to maintain control of to steadily earn points.

This mode is a PvP mode that pits the Adeptus Astartes (Space Marines of the Imperium) against the Heretic Astartes (traitorous Space Marines subjugated by Chaos). There is a progression sequence specific to PvP that enables you to unlock weaponry for this type of play. There are three modes currently available:

If you're looking for information on the best weaponry, weapon perks, and class perks. Refer to our Database full of tooltips below. Additionally, we've been hard at work bringing you guides to prepare or aid you in your journey through the grimdark world of Space Marine 2.

