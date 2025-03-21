Among the many new titles featured in the recent Future Games Show, a Painkiller reboot proved to be a surprise for longtime fans. The first game released back in 2004, Painkiller wore its inspiration from the likes of Doom and Quake on its sleeve -- and to its benefit. Some twenty years later, a new set of hands will make the title go the distance as another high-quality modern arena shooter.

The announcement trailer can be viewed on YouTube, with additional details available on the game's new official website.

Gotta Love The Classics

With a gothic aesthetic that pits the player against demonic hordes with a score featuring shredding guitars, the new Painkiller game isn't afraid of the inevitable comparisons to Doom. The core audiences are going to overlap, so why shy away from what the people really want? This might, however, make new potential fans question what makes Painkiller unique. From what can be seen so far, Painkiller will bring back the classic and innovative weaponry that made players fall in love with the first game. This includes the titular Painkiller itself, of course, which is the game's primary contraption that serves to cut up enemies with its rotating blades.

The reboot also seems to have plenty of fresh ideas to bring to the table. Along with new and original firearms with their own twists, co-op play seems to be a big focus -- letting players choose from four different characters with their own abilities. This will go hand in hand with the reintroduction of Tarot Cards as powerups, which might give the game a unique sense of progression.