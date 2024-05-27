Key Takeaways Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is a focus tool with comfy soundtracks and collectible creatures to keep you entertained.

Each Spirit in the game features hints and is level-locked, making it easy to level up quickly by collecting them.

By following specific activities, lighting, and sounds, you can collect various adorable spirits in the game.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is a nice little focus tool, particularly for creatives, set to the tune of comfy lofi soundtracks in the background. It's a little gem of a tool, truly. However, a downside - there are little critters in it that you can collect. Being the seasoned Pokémon Trainer that I am, I can't let an incomplete Pokédex - or Spiritdex, in this case - exist. If you're like me and you need to make sure you get all the Spirits in the game before you can focus on anything else, this guide's for you.

One thing to note before getting into this, every Spirit you can collect in Spirit City: Lofi Sessions features a hint. They're also level-locked, with the last one being obtainable at Spiritographer level 14. If you're not at this point yet, no worries. If you catch the previous Spirits, you can get a nice chunk of experience per collection and level up rather quickly.

Keep in mind, though, it takes time for Spirits to come out of their shells for you. Setting your activity, sound, and lighting isn't enough to get the Spirit immediately. They can take a few minutes, half an hour or more sometimes, to come your way. Be patient.

Don't forget to do your Dailies! By doing a task you set, a timer, and simply logging in, you'll get a nice 300 xp boost. It goes a long way in this game.

Lenny

You get this guy by buying the game and starting it. Lenny is your starter Spirit, so you literally can't miss this.

Goopii

Hint: "My desk has felt strangely clean lately, I may even be missing supplies."

Answer:

Activity - Desk

All you have to do is set your character's activity to anything at the Desk, and you'll eventually get Goopii.

Dustbunny

Hint: "I've heard strange noises under my bed at night, I wonder what it could be."

Answer:

Lighting - Night

Activity - Relaxing in Bed

If you set your character's activity to Bed - Relaxing and then change the lighting to Night, this guy will come to you soon.

Earlybirb

Hint: "The past few mornings I've been awoken by a curious chirping noise."

Answer:

Lighting - Morning

Activity - Relaxing in bed

Sounds: Birds Singing

Since you're already relaxing in bed, just turn the lighting to Morning and play the Birds Singing song. It will come soon.

Hedgelog

Hint: "This spirit only seems to live in hot, really hot places."

Answer:

Activity - Fireplace (any)

Sounds: Cozy Fireplace

Another simpler one, you can just sit at the Fireplace doing either of the activities. As long as your sounds are set to Cozy Fireplace, this little guy will come to you.

Arachknit

Hint: "As the light gets low, I seem to keep stepping on bits of loose knitting yarn scattered about."

Answer:

Activity - Knitting (anywhere)

You can get this one right after Hedgelog simply by changing your activity to Knitting. You can also do this in Bay Window if you prefer that.

Related Pokémon GO: Fusion Explained In Pokémon GO, the formidable Necrozma offers Trainers the unique opportunity to transform it into two powerful forms.

Chapterpillar

Hint: "Whenever I'm reading, I've felt the presence of something over my shoulder."

Answer:

Activity - Reading, in Bay Window

In the Bay Window, change your activity to reading, and this one will come to you soon.

Moonpaw (the goodest boy)

Hint: "On windy nights it almost sounds like something is howling at the moon."

Answer:

Lighting - Night

Sounds - Soothing Wind

Keep in mind, the game gets windier the higher the volume is on this sound. I'm not sure if this actually plays a part in how fast you get Moonpaw, but I recommend playing it at medium volume at least just in case.

Drizzlefin

Hint: I heard an old tale of a teary-eyed spirit... "When the sky weeps and stars come out to play, you might find them swimming amidst the droplets".

Answer:

Lighting - Night

Activity - Bay Window (anything)

Sounds - Smooth Rain

You can do this immediately following Moonpaw, just make sure to turn off Soothing Wind.

Related Pokémon GO: Mareanie Spotlight Hour Guide This event will feature an abundance of Mareanie for you to catch, and hopefully some shinies, too!

Trashnuki

Hint: "This hungry spirit can be lured out by the sound of cooking around lunchtime."

Answer:

Lighting - Afternoon

Sounds - Tasty Sizzling

Simple enough, just wait for this guy to come after you've set these two things. Your activity doesn't matter, so do whatever's comfy.

Kettlebrew

Hint: "Rumours abound of a spirit that welcomes the day with a cup of tea by the fire."

Answer:

Lighting - Morning

Activity - Fireplace (any)

Another easy one, Kettlebrew only cares about the lighting and the place your character's sitting in.

Sunquill

Hint: "There's an enchanting song coming from the forest as the sun sets."

Answer:

Lighting - Evening

Sounds - Night Forest

You don't have to change your activity from the last one for this one, just the lighting and sounds.

Related Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Sendai, Japan Guide Pokémon GO Fest 2024 is coming to Sendai, Japan starting from Wednesday, May 29, 2024 until Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Bulbee

Hint: "During lightning storms, I've noticed the lights flicker in strange patterns."

Answer:

Sounds - Rumbling Thunders

You can keep everything that you've been doing except for the sounds.

Vootodoo

Hint: "This spirit haunts those who spend too much time procrastinating in bed."

Answer:

Activity - Browsing, in Bed

You need to be in Bed doing the Browsing activity for this guy to come haunting. You can keep the lighting and sounds the exact same, though.

Inkster

Hint: "I heard of a spirit can help me overcome my writer's block."

Answer:

Activity - Writing, in Desk or Fireplace

You can write at the Desk or at the Fireplace. Either one will get you this little ink quill spirit.

That does it for all the spirits in Spirit City so far. Spirit City devs have teased at adding more spirits to the game to collect, and if that time comes, this guide will be updated with all the new information!