Spirit City: Lofi Sessions just got its new update and, with it, a lot of new decor options and 3 shiny new Spirits to collect. If you're anything like me, you can't leave a collection uncompleted. Thus, the productivity tool that is Spirit City can find its helpfulness nerfed a bit - because you must, no matter what, complete that Spiritdex. Well, this guide exists to make your life a bit easier. This guide will tell you exactly what you have to do to get the three new spirits: Bobapole, Waxolotl, and Hamstereo.

Keep in mind, I am writing this guide as a level 30 Spiritographer, myself. If there is a level limit to these three new Spirits, I can't say for certain what it is. However, I would assume that they would be 15, 16, and 17 respectively based on the level restrictions earlier in the game (the last level-restricted Spirit before the update was unlocked at level 14).

How to Get Bobapole

First in the Spiritdex of the new Spirits is Bobapole. To get this cutie, you need to be doing the Desk Activity - Typing, specifically. The lighting needs to be Evening, as well. Additionally, you're going to need to go into the Desk decor menu and get the new boba tea accessory for your desk.

When you do all this, you'll notice a ring spinning around the Spiritdex icon to the left, indicating that you are actively searching for this Spirit. Give it some time, and it will come to you. It won't take long.

How to Get Waxolotl

The second of the new Spirits (and my new personal favourite, if you couldn't tell by the banner for this guide), is the adorable Waxolotl. Who doesn't love an axolotl? Candles are a rather take it or leave it type of item, in my opinion, but when paired with an axolotl? Brilliant stuff, truly.

You'll get Waxolotl during the Afternoon. You'll want to play some Soothing Wind sounds (you don't have to have it on full blast, you can keep it low). The activity can be anything you like, so just set it to whatever's comfy for you.

Doing all of this well get that ring spinning around the Spiritdex icon again, and soon enough, Waxolotl will be yours.

How to Get Hamstereo

Lastly, but not leastly, Hamstereo is available simply by doing any Fireplace activity. This is because, acccording to its hint, you need to be close to the reccord player. You can't get closer than the Fireplace.

From there, all you have to do is turn on the Soft Vinyl sounds in the background. They don't have to be loud, you can set them to be quiet (as long as there's still some volume), just like with Waxolotl's Soothing Wind sounds. Doing this will get the Spiritdex ring spinning, and Hamstereo will come to you soon!