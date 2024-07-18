Key Takeaways Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV introduces new Spiritborn class with unique Spirit Guardians for enhanced gameplay experience.

Diablo IV was one of the biggest games of 2023, and those familiar with the franchise's history should not be surprised that a new playable class will be introduced in the upcoming expansion. Vessel of Hatred, the upcoming Diablo IV expansion, will be released on October 8 and will include the new Spiritborn class and the Nahantu region. The new Spiritborn class was revealed in a special livestream earlier today, which we have linked here for those who missed it.

What Are the Spiritborn?

The Spiritborn are the new character class joining the roster in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. They call upon the four spirit guardians to battle the evils of Sanctuary. The four Spirit Guardians are Centipede, Eagle, Gorilla and Jaguar. In addition to having the ability to harness the power of these spirits, they are also masters of hand-to-hand combat, which is only augmented by their spiritual energy. Hailing from the new Nahantu region, the Spiritborn are dedicated to protecting the Spirit Realm, a spectral reflection of Sanctuary. It is in the Spirit Realm where the souls of the jungle reside beyong their mortal life, and their purpose is keeping Sanctuary safe through the Spiritborn. The Sprit Guardians represent the connection between humans and the natural world, with each Spirit representing a different attribute. The Gorilla is the warrior's strength, the hunter's speed is seen through the Jaguar, the strategist can see their vigil in the Eagle, while the apothecary sees their practice manifest in the carrion devouring Centipede. The Spiritborn can be seen in action in the reveal trailer.

With the new class comes other new features in Vessel of Hatred. A new Skill Tag, Incarnate, will grant the player the traits of the Guardian to gain a passive bonus. Like the existing classes, a new class quest will become available at Level 15 which will help the Spiritborn become attuned to the ways of the Spirit Guardian and unlock the Spirit Hall, which will enhance a Spiritborn build by choosing a Primary Spirit for a special bonus in addition to Spirit's Skill Tag getting added to all Skills. At Level 30 the player can choose a secondary bonus from a different Guardian to intertwine the skills and mechanics or the same Guardian to strengthen the bond. And of course, new Legendary and Unique pieces of gear that are tailored to the Spiritborn will be available in the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

More in depth information about the Spiritborn can be found on Blizzzard's Website. Vessel of Hatred is scheduled for October 8 release and will be available on all platfroms Diablo IV, which are PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.