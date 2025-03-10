Developer Hazelight has announced that Split Fiction has reached a major milestone in record time. The game has managed to sell one million copies in just about 48 hours since its launch. It's currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the latter sold on Steam and Epic Store.

Worlds to Explore as a Duo

Split Fiction is the latest project by Josef Fares under Electronic Arts publishing. The director has previously established his name with games such as Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out and It Takes Two. In most of his titles, split-screen multiplayer demanding cooperation between players is a central aspect of the experience.

Multiplayer is the core of Split Fiction, which demands two people to work together, either by playing together locally or online. In the game, players must take control over two writers, Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster, who end up trapped in a machine that turns their stories into vivid worlds to explore.

One of the biggest attractions is the fact it plays with two different fiction angles because they write very different stories. Zoe is an eccentric writer who likes to experiment with fantasy in creative ways. Meanwhile, Mio's story hangs on sci-fi elements with cutting-edge technology and futuristic concepts.

Split Fiction explores various levels that showcase the differences between their creative views and the universes of their stories. As they advance through the levels, the coordination of their actions will be essential for progress, as they'll need to solve puzzles and deal with many obstacles to find a way out of this nightmarish situation.

In our review of the game, our writer praised the variety of stages and gameplay styles as well as the great co-op gameplay. The lack of truly original gameplay ideas and the dialogues were regarded as low points in the experience.

Split Fiction came out on March 6, so the two days of the milestone would be on March 8. The achievement was only reported today, however, as it happened on a Saturday and today was the first day after the weekend. The details were shared through the Swedish company's social media accounts on Bluesky, X and Instagram.

With this big success, Split Fiction has also reached the mark of 259,003 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. The game has also been highly rated by the public on the PC store, as it currently sits on over 20 thousand reviews, giving it an overwhelmingly positive (around 98%).

For players interested in giving it a try, keep in mind that the game has a friend's pass feature. With it, only one of the players needs to purchase the game and the other can enjoy the experience with them remotely at no extra cost. It's also possible to enjoy this experience in cross play so that players with different platform preferences can work together.