Despite offering competitive shooter fans a fairly unique experience, the original Splitgate had only a relatively short lifespan. Fortunately, this was because its developer, 1047 Games, wanted to focus on crafting an even better experience in the sequel rather than something like lack of funds or player interest. That decision is finally about to pay off next month, as fans are being invited back to try the open beta for Splitgate 2 on May 22.

Of course, its distinctive portal gameplay is coming back in Splitgate 2, but it looks like it won’t be the only key feature this time around. The beta alone is coming packed with more content than other upcoming shooting-centric games like Marathon, so both fans and newcomers alike will have a lot to enjoy in the eventual full release.

When the Splitgate 2 open beta goes live next month, those that decide to check it out will find that they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to experience everything. The beta is launching with more than 25 weapons to play around with, over fifteen maps to run around in and at least ten modes within which to test their skills. Some of these are actually fresh additions that weren’t available in the closed alpha held back in February.

New weapons to frag with and new maps to frag on.