The Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is heading to Xbox Game Pass on November 12 after Xbox's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard in 2023. Now, you can play the remastered versions of the classic PlayStation games through the subscription service.

Activision Keeps Adding New Games to Xbox Game Pass

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy will be available for Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass subscribers. You can also access the game through the Cloud.

Before this title joined Xbox Game Pass, subscribers have been able to enjoy other Activision-Blizzard titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Diablo IV, and the StarCraft series. It's great to see the beloved 3D platforming series join the service.

The Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is a collection of three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. All three were originally developed by Marvel's Spider-Man studio Insomniac Games. This triple-A remaster/remake was created by Toys for Bob, the developer of the original Skylanders title. It makes sense Toys for Bob took over the project because of its history with the franchise, and the studio nailed it. It also made Crash Team Rumble. The collection has an 81 OpenCritic score with 84% of critics recommending the title.

"The Spyro games were legitimately great for the time, though, and thanks to a near-perfect balance between preservation and updating, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is every bit as excellent by today's standards," said our review. "There are rare moments of 90s awkwardness (Spyro on a skateboard, dude!) but those are few and far between, and the vast majority of the game is spent in a timeless cartoon-fantasy setting running, jumping, and breathing fire through endlessly creative levels."

Game Rant also loved the game with an eight out of 10 review. "If nothing else, the studio's excellent work on Spyro: Reignited Trilogy shows the franchise in good hands, and a new game could address some of the poorly-aged elements and other fan complaints." Hopefully, those who haven't played the Reignited Trilogy will jump into the series for the first time or revisit it after many years. Perhaps a sequel could be on the horizon.

PC Specs You Need for Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

To play the game on PC through Xbox Game Pass, you'll need the following minimum PC specs, according to Steam:

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB) DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

The recommended specs, however, do ask that you have 8GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 960.