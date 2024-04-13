Key Takeaways Chloe Noir debuts as a new character, unlockable in Season Pass or Premium Pass.

Weekly freebies and special ranked events offer unique challenges.

FOAMSTARS offers fun, competitive gameplay for up to 8 players in various modes.

Square Enix unveiled the latest season of its popular 4v4 foam party shooter, FOAMSTARS, titled "MYSTERIOUS SWING." Available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4), this new season introduces players to exciting themed events, a plethora of free items, and introducing a new character, Chloe Noir. "MYSTERIOUS SWING" will run through May 17.

Key Season Highlights

Chloe Noir Debut : The new FOAMSTAR, Chloe Noir, joins the lineup and can be unlocked for free as a Tier 31 reward in the Season Pass, or players can get immediate access by purchasing the Premium Pass.

Weekly Freebies : Players can visit the FOAMSTARS shop every Friday to claim free limited-time items.

Special Ranked Events : This season features two limited-time ranked events; "Ranked Party Lonestar" for solo players and "Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe" for teams.

Extreme Party Events: Engage in the "All Chloe Party" and "Bubbly Penguin Party," offering unique and themed gameplay challenges.

FOAMSTARS is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase via the PlayStation Store. To enhance the gaming experience, players can also opt for a Premium Season Pass, available for $5.99. It's important to note that a PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play, and the game is rated T for Teen by the ESRB.

As a persistent online game, FOAMSTARS requires an internet connection, and PS Plus membership is subject to a recurring fee with specific age restrictions and terms.

More About FOAMSTARS

FOAMSTARS offers a blend of party excitement and competitive shooting action, set in the colorful and quirky city of Bath Vegas. The game supports both PvP and PvE modes and caters to up to eight players. Whether competing in four-on-four matches, going solo, or teaming up in co-op mode, FOAMSTARS provides a fun, accessible environment for players of all skill levels.

Additional Information

For further details, including local event timings and updates, visit the FOAMSTARS blog and follow the game's social media channels.