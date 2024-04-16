Key Takeaways Test your computer with the official FFXIV benchmark software to see how well it handles the graphics updates and new expansion features.

Create a new character or import existing ones to experience a taste of the Dawntrail expansion content.

Director Naoki Yoshida discussed additional game details as part of a Producer LIVE broadcast on Twitch.

The official Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail benchmark software is now available for Windows. Players can put their machines through their paces so that they can be completely ready for the upcoming expansion's release on July 2. This isn't just testing software, though. Rather, fans who download it will be able to get a decent taste of what all is coming to their game this summer.

By using the official Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail benchmark software, players will be able to test their computers through a variety of means. These include exploring some new in-game areas, fighting new enemies and creating a new character; all of these activities are displayed using the expansion's updated graphics too, so players will almost certainly be able to get a good sense of how the full game will perform on their machine.

Players can either import an existing character or make a new one, even a Hrothgar.

Players don't have to create a new character from scratch, of course. They also have the option to import their existing characters and see how they will look in the Dawntrail expansion. However, the benchmark software offers the ability to make a female member of the new race that'll be debuting alongside Dawntrail: the Hrothgar.

Characters made in the benchmark software won't be directly importable to the full Dawntrail expansion, but players *will* be able to import their appearance data. So, it might just be worth it to start a character from scratch and get them looking just right so that they're ready for launch day. Those interested can find the full instructions for download and installation here.

Fans interested in even more details are also in luck, as Director Naoki Yoshida also took some time to discuss many of the upgrades, updates and changes that'll be coming to the game with the release of Dawntrail. He did so during a Producer LIVE broadcast on Twitch, but fans don't have to worry about missing the stream since a video on demand version of it is still available on the Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel.

Finally, the "Path of the Infernal" crossover mission with Final Fantasy XVI will be available until May 8, so players interested in its Final Fantasy XVI-themed rewards still have plenty of time to pick them up. Those unfamiliar with the quest can get all the details here, and make sure to check out our full review of Final Fantasy XVI should the mission elicit some interest in the full game.

