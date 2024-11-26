In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, armor will often be your saving grace in The Zone. You'll not only need physical protection from the hazardous elements in the world, but heat, radiation, electrical, and even chemical protection. Each piece of armor comes with varying stats that will offer a level of protection against these elements.

Armor Types

There are two types of Armor that you will capable of equipping: masks and suits (or body armor). Aside from defensive stats, some armor even comes with a bonus such as a stamina regeneration boost. Also, armor will often slots to equip artifacts. Each armor differs in the number of allowable artifacts.

Artifacts can boost certain protections, resistances, and even your ability to carry more weight. However, most artifacts are infected with a certain level of radiation that you must plan to keep at bay when equipped.

All Masks

All Masks

Rune Physical Protection Radiation Protection Thermal Protection Electrical Protection Chemical Protection PSI Protection Aeroprotection Gas Mask 2.6 1.1 0.6 0.6 0.6 1.1 Aurora Gas Mask 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.1 1 - Ballistic Helmet 2.5 - 0.6 0.6 0.6 - Mask-1 Helmet Optician Gas Mask 2.1 1.1 0.8 0.8 1.1 - PA-10 Gas Mask 2.2 - 0.9 1.1 1 - PA-7 Gas Mask 2.5 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.9 - PG-4 Facehugger Gas Mask 2.1 - 0.8 1 1.2 - Sphere M20 Helmet Tactical Helmet

All Body Armor

All Body Armor