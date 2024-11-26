Quick Links

In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, armor will often be your saving grace in The Zone. You'll not only need physical protection from the hazardous elements in the world, but heat, radiation, electrical, and even chemical protection. Each piece of armor comes with varying stats that will offer a level of protection against these elements.

Armor Types

There are two types of Armor that you will capable of equipping: masks and suits (or body armor). Aside from defensive stats, some armor even comes with a bonus such as a stamina regeneration boost. Also, armor will often slots to equip artifacts. Each armor differs in the number of allowable artifacts.

Artifacts can boost certain protections, resistances, and even your ability to carry more weight. However, most artifacts are infected with a certain level of radiation that you must plan to keep at bay when equipped.

All Masks

Below is a comprehensive listing of all masks that you might find in-game. Hover over a specific item for further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Rune

Physical Protection

Radiation Protection

Thermal Protection

Electrical Protection

Chemical Protection

PSI Protection

Aeroprotection Gas Mask

2.6

1.1

0.6

0.6

0.6

1.1

Aurora Gas Mask

1.1

1.1

0.9

1.1

1

-

Ballistic Helmet

2.5

-

0.6

0.6

0.6

-

Mask-1 Helmet

Optician Gas Mask

2.1

1.1

0.8

0.8

1.1

-

PA-10 Gas Mask

2.2

-

0.9

1.1

1

-

PA-7 Gas Mask

2.5

1.1

0.9

1.2

0.9

-

PG-4 Facehugger Gas Mask

2.1

-

0.8

1

1.2

-

Sphere M20 Helmet

Tactical Helmet

All Body Armor

Rune

Physical Protection

Radiation Protection

Thermal Protection

Electrical Protection

Chemical Protection

PSI Protection

Bandit Jacket

1.1

-

0.3

0.3

0.3

-

Berill-5M Armored Suit

3

2.1

0.5

0.7

0.7

-

Brummbar Exoskeleton

Bulwark Exosuit

Corundum Suit

3.5

2.5

1

0.9

0.8

1.1

Cuirass Exoskeleton

4.3

3

1.7

1.7

1.9

1.1

Debut Suit

1.1

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.3

-

Diamond Exoskeleton

Exoskeleton

Leather Jacket

0.8

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.3

-

Liberty Exoskeleton

Marauder Suit

1.9

1.6

0.4

0.4

0.5

-

Mercenary Suit

2.1

1.6

0.4

0.5

0.5

-

Mercenary's Light Suit

Operator Exoskeleton

Ozk Explorer's Suit

PSZ-20W Convoy

2.5

2.1

0.6

0.7

0.7

-

PSZ-5D Universal Protection

PSZ-5I Hawk

PSZ-5V Guardian of Freedom Suit

2.2

2.1

0.8

0.7

0.9

-

PSZ-7 Military Body Armor

2.1

2.5

0.3

0.4

0.5

-

PSZ-9D Duty Armor

PSZ-9I Falcon

PSZ-9N Wolfhound

Recruit Suit

Ruby Exosuit

Seva Suit

2.1

3

1.2

1.6

1.6

1.5

Seva-D

Seva-I Suit

Seva-V Suit

Shield of Duty Exosuit

SSP-100 Discovery

2.1

3

2.2

2.2

2.2

-

SSP-1001 Survey

SSP-99 Ecologist

1.1

3

1.2

1.5

1.8

-

Sunrise Suit

2.1

1.5

0.7

0.6

0.7

-

Tourist Suit

Wind of Freedom Suit

X7 Suit

Zircon Suit