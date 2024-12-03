If you're entering the Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you'll need to complete the mission A Needle in a Haystack during the events of Behind Seven Seals, as it's part of the game's main missions. The massive map featured in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 can make it difficult to find what you're looking for during missions. Then, add on the ability to make decisions on missions to achieve different outcomes, and you might find yourself in need of guidance.

A Needle in a Haystack is a mission that's rather early in the game, and it includes two points at which you need to make a decision about what to do next. Once you complete A Tough Awakening, then you'll be starting A Needle in a Haystack.

Explore the Warehouse and Find Squint

Your first goal is exploring a warehouse near Zalissya for signs of radiation as part of your mission to find Squint. If you follow the path to the north out of Zalissya, then take the road that heads east branching off the main path, you'll come up to the warehouse without any issues. Be warned, once you reach the area with the warehouse, there's a pack of dog enemies that will attack you.

On the upper floor of the warehouse, you find a group of bandits led by Mug. You can talk to them about information about Squint's location, but if you don't have enough coupons (1,500) to pay them, you'll need to kill them. This updates your objective to check the farmstead for Squint.

Finding Squint

Now, you're going to the farmstead, which you can find by using the windmill as a landmark. If you want, you can skip the objective to explore the warehouse and head straight to Squint's location instead. Squint is inside the windmill, but you need to be careful of all the traps you'll run into along the way.

Kill or Help Squint

If you want to keep Squint alive, you need to help him by retrieving a mold artifact, which starts the Piece of Cake side mission. Once you have the mold, you can trade it to Squint for the sensors, or keep it for yourself and kill Squint for the sensors. Otherwise, you have the choice to kill Squint upon meeting him to take the sensors, removing him from the rest of the game.

The Piece of Cake side mission has you explore a nearby cave to grab the mold, which isn't too difficult. You just need to be ready to fight an enemy at the cave's entrance.

Give the Sensors to Richter or Zotov

Who you give the sensors to will change which faction you align with. Giving the sensors to Richter prevents the Wardens from cracking down on stalkers and has you exit to the Garbage Region through the North Checkpoint, having you start quests there.

Alternatively, giving the sensors to Zotov has you join the Ward, so you start taking quests from them instead. They'll have you exit to the Garbage Region through the Western Checkpoint, starting a set of quests different from the ones you'd get from giving the sensors to Richter.